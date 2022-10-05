Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 2 Clip: Lestat's Greatest Fear

With AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (check out our review here) rolling out its second episode this weekend, the buzz surrounding the Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring series continues to grow (as do the strong reviews). Looking ahead, we have an updated preview for S01E02 "…After the Phantoms of Your Former Self," which now includes an overview, official preview images, and a sneak preview released earlier today. In the clip you're about to see, Lestat (Reid) opens up to Louis (Anderson) about his greatest fear.

Here's a Look at Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 2 "…After the Phantoms of Your Former Self"

AMC's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 "…After the Phantoms of Your Former Self": Beginning his life as a vampire, Louis (Anderson) learns the rules of vampirism from his maker and companion, Lestat (Reid); Louis discovers increasing differences between himself and Lestat; in Dubai, Louis reveals more of his modern-day vampire lifestyle to Molloy (Bogosian). Alan Taylor directs the episode from a teleplay by Jonathan Ceniceroz & Dave Harris. Now here's a look at the official preview images, followed by the preview mentioned above:

And for a look ahead at what's to come, here's the newest season trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.