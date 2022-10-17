Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 4 Images/Promo: Meet Claudia

Three episodes into AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (check out our most recent review here), the Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring series has been teasing some serious change being in the air for Louis (Anderson) and Lestat (Reid). Well, from what you're about to see from the following preview images and promo for S01E04 "…The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding," that change is about to come in a big way. Because as was teased at the end of the last episode, we're about to welcome Claudia (Bass) to the "family,"

Here's a Look at Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 4 "…The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding"

AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 4, "…The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding," finds Louis and Lestat raising Claudia as a vampire, taking on the roles of "parents" as their family unit begin to take shape. Meanwhile, Claudia learns to adjust to the dark reality of her vampirism. Keith Powell directs the episode from a teleplay by Eleanor Burgess. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

And for a look ahead at what's to come, here's a look at the promo for next Sunday's episode, followed by the most recent season trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.