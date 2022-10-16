Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep 3: Memories of Morality & Shame

The third installment of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, "Is My Very Nature That of a Devil," was another episode filled with intensity and built-up unease. The episode is yet another reminder of the chaotic nature of Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis' (Jacob Anderson) relationship, its up and downs filled with passion and toxicity. It was another reminder of the constant question of nature versus nurture— is killing just an instinct, or can a vampire avoid it? Morality vs. Shame.

In this episode, Louis ponders if there is a larger purpose to being a vampire, as opposed to what Lestat keeps trying to make him understand: the purpose is to enjoy themselves. Lestat does not seem happy that Louis is refusing to hunt humans, which makes me wonder if he enjoys the chaos and constant contradiction that Louis poses to his life or if he is starting to regret the choice he made of sharing his dark gift. He even mentioned something along the lines of Louis refusing his nature and refusing to kill, comparing it to a fish refusing to swim or a bird refusing to fly.

At one point, Molloy (Eric Bogosian) cuts back to the present and calls out Louis on the changes in the story from when he initially told it to now in 2022 in Dubai— not just the minute details, as Molloy puts it, but seemingly a complete rewrite from what was originally related. However, Louis makes it clear this is the more detailed version of the events that transpired. This brings us back to the toxicity levels of the relationship between Louis and Lestat. Molloy also brings this back and calls it the abuser-abused-abuser phycological relationship, prompting a back-and-forth about memory and recollection. Louis even refers to Molloy's book, where he mentions how memory can be faulty and calls it the odyssey of recollection.

In a display of understanding, Molloy then gets rid of the tapes and recordings. This was a very powerful moment, given that it shows they are both willing and finally letting the past behind them and moving forward with the truth (or a new "truth). There also seems to be a better understanding between the two of them after last week's episode, and it seems Molloy is finally willing to give Louis a chance to tell the story he now fully remembers.

Louis and Lestat's relationship reaches a different level of toxicity: an accord between the vampires and their shared passion. This quickly becomes an issue: loyalty vs. sanctioned loyalty and playing around. We also see another instance in which Louis is confused about his recollections of events. Louis reconnects with an old flame and admits to having someone in his life. He describes Lestat as being "a lot, not perfect," but states they both have an agreement. His friend understands exactly what it means. However, things do not seem like they are ok once he gets back home.

Louis decides to visit his family again after 6 months, and he is not welcome in the home anymore (see above). He is shunned by his sister, and his mother calls him a devil. He does not do much to make it seem like it is not, and quite frankly messes things up a bit. This couple with finding Lestat has invited the soldiers to their home was not a good combo. Turns out Lestat, being the toxic trait he is, is not as okay with things as he says he is.

Another instance of dysfunctionality, jealousy, and hypocrisy where he can fool around and makes Louis feel bad for doing so after they both agreed it is okay as long as they come back home to one another. He even brings back the words Louis used to describe him to his old flame and admits to having stalked him while he was enjoying himself at the Bayou. Lestat admits to not being a big fan of sharing and mentions he heard their hearts dancing. He tells Louis that his way is no way of living, and Louis fires back, stating it is because Lestat took his life, and now he has nothing… not even his family.

Things escalate and take a dark turn in Storyville, and even the Azalea is burnt to a toast. It has become a big racist war in the streets of Louisiana after Louis killed Alderman Fenwick (John DiMaggio). However, near the end, there seems to be a shot at redemption as we see Louis rush in to help someone who he calls "his Claudia." Eeeks! I cannot wait to be introduced to Claudia and how she will fit within the little dysfunctional home they have. Welcome aboard, Bailey Bass!

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 "Is My Very Nature That of a Devil" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 The third installment of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, "Is My Very Nature That of a Devil," was another episode filled with intensity and built-up unease. The episode is yet another reminder of the chaotic nature of Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis' (Jacob Anderson) relationship, its up and downs filled with passion and toxicity. It was another reminder of the constant question of nature versus nurture— is killing just an instinct, or can a vampire avoid it? Morality vs. Shame.