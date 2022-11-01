Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 6 Promo: Lestat Comes Calling

In yesterday's preview for AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we saw that Lestat (Reid) was looking for a "family reunion" with Louis (Anderson) and Claudia (Bass) after an explosively brutal previous episode. Understandably, the duo is more than skeptical. Now, we have a look at the promo trailer for S01E06, "Like Angels Put in Hell by God," that vibes like some ever worse things are on the way. But even if they're not, at this point? Lestat may have passed the point of no return when it comes to forgiveness.

Now here's a look at the promo for this weekend's episode, followed by what we know so far about S01E06 "Like Angels Put in Hell by God":

A Look at AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S01E06 "Like Angels Put in Hell by God"

In AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 6, "Like Angels Put in Hell by God," the vampire family attempts to reconcile, but Louis and Claudia soon doubt Lestat's promises as warning signs soon appear. Levan Akin directs the episode from a teleplay by Coline Abert. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

And here's a look back at the most recently released season trailer for what's to come with AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (with a new episode hitting this weekend):

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.