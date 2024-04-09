Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, trailer

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Poster Sees Lestat Looming Large

Lestat looms large in a poster for AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson & Delainey Hayles-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

Article Summary New key art poster for Interview with the Vampire Season 2 unveiled, featuring an ominous Lestat.

Season 2 set to premiere on May 12th, promising more dark tales from AMC's adaptation.

Extended season teaser offers a glimpse into the vampiric drama's latest escapades in Europe.

New cast members include Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran, enhancing the already stellar lineup.

As we inch closer to the one-month mark before the second season of AMC/AMC+ & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire begins staking out our screens, we're getting a break from the teasers and mini-teasers for a look at a new key art poster. With the shadow of Lestat (Reid) looming behind them, we see Louis (Anderson), Claudia (Hayles), and Armand (Assad Zaman) – with the entire piece giving off a pretty ominous vibe.

And here's a look at the extended look at the second season that was released earlier this month – with AMC/AMC+'s Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire returning on May 12th:

Previously, we learned that Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) had joined the cast to play Santiago and Madeleine. In addition, Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) has joined the series, with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) set to guest star. Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

