InvestiGates Season 3 Features Casts from Star Trek SNW, Picard & More

Gates McFadden is back for a third season of the Gates McFadden InvestiGates podcast, with Star Trek guests from Discovery, Picard, and more.

Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard star Gates McFadden is back for another season of her podcast series Gates McFadden InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are?, featuring another wide range of who's who from the Star Trek universe. With a more robust guest list for season three (via TrekMovie), the X-Men '97 star and host will have Sonequa Martin-Green, David Ajala, and Doug Jones from Discovery, Ethan Peck and Jess Bush from Strange New Worlds, Michelle Hurd and Todd Stashwick from Picard, and Enterprise star Connor Trinneer.

InvestiGates Features a New Round of Heart-to-Heart Conversations of Star Trek Stars from Within the Franchise and Beyond

"Intelligence, imagination, empathy, love of science, pretty darn funny, and a belief that the future may be better than we thought. Those are the qualities of my podcast guests this season. Lucky me!" McFadden said in a statement. "The bar was set high in the two prior seasons, but season three is by far the best of the bunch, and we're excited to get these new episodes out to the world," added Nacelle Company's Brian Volk-Weiss. The Nacelle Company has been working with McFadden since their 2021 docuseries The Center Seat once she was brought in to host and as an executive producer. Past seasons featured William Shatner from The Original Series; LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, Wil Wheaton, Brent Spiner, John De Lancie, Denise Crosby, and Michael Dorn from TNG; Nana Visitor from Deep Space Nine; Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid from Lower Decks; Anson Mount from SNW, and more.

McFadden reprised her role as Dr. Beverly Crusher after 21 years since her last live-action appearance as the character since 2002's Nemesis, the final TNG and Prime universe film to date on the Paramount+ series. Upon her return, it's revealed she and her younger son, Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers are on the run after finding out about a Starfleet-wide conspiracy that threatens to upend the Federation, enlisting her former Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) for help. While the bulk of the TNG cast reunited in season three, including Frakes, Burton, Dorn, Spiner, and Marina Sirtis, absent was Wheaton, who appeared in the season two finale. TV mother and son would reunite…in animated form at the end of season two of Prodigy, revealing that Wesley was introduced to Jack as a young child off-screen in the final scene. Part one of season three premieres on November 15th.

