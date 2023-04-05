Invincible: Kirkman on Battle Beast Dialogue Being "Worf Fanfiction" Robert Kirkman on Battle Beast's Invincible dialogue being "Worf fanfiction" & hearing Michael Dorn recite the lines for the first time.

Just in case you haven't checked your calendar or you're not a big "Star Trek" fan, today is an important day in the beloved franchise's storied history – "First Contact Day." So in honor of the day when the Earth learned in a really big way that it wasn't alone in the universe, the fine folks over at Amazon's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Invincible shared a clip of Kirman explaining how Michael Dorn's portrayal of Worf on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and other franchise efforts had him writing Battle Beast's dialogue as if it was Worf fanfiction. Kirkman also shares how he felt hearing Dorn recite the lines for the first time and how he was able to "ask" Dorn to use his Worf voice for Battle Beast without actually asking.

"I can't say. Far enough along that there won't be a similar gap between Season 2 and Season 3," Kirman shared with Collider at the end of last month while on a press tour to promote Renfield when asked how work was proceeding on the upcoming seasons. "This is the pain. This area right now is the pain for 'Invincible' fans. So once we're through this, once Season 2 comes out; hopefully, it should be smooth sailing from there on. There won't be these big, large gaps, theoretically." As for the second season, Kirkman kept his update short & sweet – while still finding the time to explain why he can't wait for the season to premiere. "It's going great. I'm seeing full animation now, and we're getting music and stuff put into it, and it's coming along really great. And I can't wait for people to finally see it so that they stop asking me about it."

Invincible: The Road to Season 2 (What We Know So Far)

When it comes to Homelander taking on Omni-Man, Kirman, Walker & Ottley don't see it being close – Omni-Man gets the win easily. In fact, Kirkman shares that even The Boys EPs Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg conceded that a Homelander/Omni-Man would be brutally one-sided. As for Invincible, the trio believes Homelander has a shot if he's taking on Mark early in the series or comic book run. But if we're talking a smackdown with late-in-the-season Mark? Well, that's a different story. Here's a look at the clip that was released where Kirman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley offer a reality check to the leader of The Seven and Vought International Chairman:

And here's a look at the full video, where Kirman, Walker & Ottley discuss how their hero would fare going up against a broad range of characters, from Superman and All Might to Lobo and Chainsaw Man:

Here's a look back at Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley reacting to the teaser for Season 2 that was released in January, followed by a look back at what we learned about the second season:

Here's that Season 2 script page teasing a very bloody (and not surprising) throwdown between Mark and Ross Marquand's The Immortal, accompanied by the appropriate Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode) screencap reaction shot:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):