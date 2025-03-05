Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible, prime video

Invincible S03E07 Sneak Peek: A Lot of "Marks" Cause A Lot of Damage

With the next episode hitting this week, here's a sneak peek at Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring Invincible S03E07: "What Have I Done?"

With last week's episode dropping the ten-ton hint that Angstrom (Sterling K. Brown) was about to unleash "The Invincible War," we learned earlier this week that Steven Yeun would be doing some serious vocal heavy-lifting during Prime Video's Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible. That's because Angstrom is bringing an army of "Marks" with him – meaning Yeun is also voicing Capevincible, Sportvincible, Prisonincible, Nogogglesible, Flaxancible, Movincihawk, Hairvincible, Gogglesvincible, Capvincible, Nomaskible, Maskvincible, Mustachible, Hoodvincible, Omnivincible, Viltrumincible, Bulletproofible, Lightblueincible, and Stripevincible. Now, we're getting a sneak peek at what S03E07: "What Have I Done?" has to offer – and that's a whole lot of "Marks" creating a whole lot of violence.

"That was always a thought: 'I hope we get lucky enough to go that many seasons to do that episode,'" co-showrunner Simon Racioppa shared during an interview with EW. "And then it was like, 'Oh man, how are we going to do that episode? How do we do this many characters, this many locations, this much action, and keep the quality as high as we can?' It was always both something incredible and exciting to look forward to and something daunting that we didn't want to f*** up."

Joining the voice cast this season are Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Tzi Ma (The Farewell), Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" franchise), and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth). Though details on Banks's and Bradley's characters weren't released (Hmmm…?), here's a rundown of who's who:

POWERPLEX (Paul): A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy's strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL (Mara): With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT (DiMaggio): A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things, too. It doesn't matter as long as he's taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU (Ma): Under this wizened exterior, he's the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that's not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK (Maridueña): Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they're willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON (Convery): Mark's younger brother was a toddler the last time we saw him, but when you're half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up real fast.

MULTI-PAUL (Liu): An elite assassin for Mr. Liu's secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

This Thursday, it's the Invincible Reunion. A bunch of variants come to Earth for a friendly catch-up with Mark. Should be lots of fun!!! pic.twitter.com/QzAP4YuYOM — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!