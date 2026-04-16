RSVLTS Celebrates May the 4th with A Most Impressive Star Wars Drop

Say "hello there" to RSVLTS 2026 Star Wars May the 4th collection, a full-scale celebration of a galaxy far, far away. Built on RSVLTS' signature KUNUFLEX material, every piece in this collection delivers a perfect balance to the Force with comfort, stretch, and durability. From the heroic spirit of the Rebellion to the unmistakable power of the Empire and the irresistible charm of The Mandalorian and Grogu, this new drop captures the essence of the saga in a way that feels both nostalgic and fresh. An impressive range of apparel is featured with ($70), including a hoodie ($79), a reversible bomber jacket ($87), quarter zips ($75), mesh shorts ($50), and vintage crewneck tees ($37), along with accessories like 5-panel curved brim hats ($30).

The Star Wars May the 4th collection kicks off with some impressive (most impressive) button-down shirts. This will include designs such as "Clone Wars Crew," "Starcade," "Retro Mando," "Frik 'n' Grogu," and "Holochess," which blend vibrant visuals with deep-cut references. The fun does not end there as "Sabine Wuz Here," "Sweet Dreams, Rebels," and "Fleet in Formation" bring personality and intergalactic storytelling into every stitch. Standout graphics t-shirts like "Tatooine Twin Suns," "Rebel Assault," "Rise and Fall," and "Mandalorian Rhapsody" will only enhance each of these designs. RSVLTS even has some signature outerwear pieces like the "Far, Far Away" hoodie and the "Precious Cargo" reversible bomber jacket arriving from hyperspace, which will be a real treat for any Star Wars fans.

Expanding beyond everyday wear, the Outer Rim awaits with new Breakfast Balls golf-inspired apparel that still leans heavily into Star Wars storytelling. All-day polos appear in designs like "Beskar Steel," "Frozen Assets," "Grogu Gallery," and "Lil Mandos," combining functionality with the heroics of space. Most notably, this drop will also help any padawan or foundlings with the debut of new youth and preschooler polos ($45 and $39). This will allow even the youngest fans to get in on the action, matching parents with "Clone Wars Crew," "Starcade," "Retro Mando," and more. It's a thoughtful expansion that makes the collection feel inclusive, turning May the 4th into a celebration not only for fans but also for family.

Rounding out the collection is a strong lineup of themed accessories that bring Star Wars energy onto the course and beyond. Golf enthusiasts can gear up with driver and fairway headcovers like "A New Hope" and "Millennium Falcon" ($60), alongside putter headcovers inspired by "C-3PO" and "R2-D2." Ball markers ($15) featuring "TIE Pilot," "TIE Fighter," "X-wing," and "Lightsabers" designs add subtle but fun touches, while jumbo putter grips ($35) complete the experience with character-driven design. Altogether, the RSVLTS May the 4th collection captures the adventure, nostalgia, and style of Star Wars for any fan. The entire May the 4th collection is already available for purchase on RSVLTS.com. May the Force be with you!