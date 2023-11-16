Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, prime video, season 2

Invincible Season 2 Ep. 3 Sneak Peek: Allen the Alien – Molehunter

Allen the Alien is on a molehunt in a preview for Prime Video's series adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible.

Article Summary A preview of 'Invincible' S02E03 shows Allen the Alien on the hunt for a mole.

The episode hints at serious undertones beneath family-friendly veneer.

Season 3 to feature new actors as well as returning Season 1 cast members.

Robert Kirkman aims to shorten the gap between future 'Invincible' seasons.

Earlier this week, we shared a look at the promo for this week's episode of Prime Video's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible. And it was one of those previews that we're pretty sure was setting us up for something – because nothing personal? I wouldn't exactly say that the series is "The Most Family-Friendly Cartoon in the Universe" (despite the argument it tried to make). Sure, it was nice to see Debbie (Sandra Oh) have a mother-son moment with Mark (Steven Yeun) as he readies for college. And yet, we can't shake this feeling that we're being set for an unexpected, metaphorical punch to the face. That brings us to the following preview for this week's chapter, as Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) meets with Thaedus (Peter Cullen) to discuss a grave concern that could shift power to the Viltrumites. Is there a mole within their ranks?

Here's a look at the preview for Prime Video's Invincible S02E03: "This Missive, this Machination!" – followed by a look back at the episode trailer, as well as what we know about the season & what the future could hold beyond that:

In a recent interview, Kirkman addressed a number of topics related to the popular animated series – both on the production side and the action hitting our screens. In the following highlights, Kirman offers some interesting insight into the voices we can expect in Season 3 while reassuring fans that the wait between seasons moving forward won't be as long as what went down between the first two:

Viewers Can Expect "So Many Actors" in Season 3 Who Aren't in Season 2: "There are so many actors that are in Season 3 that are not in Season 2 that I am terrified to talk about actors in interviews, because Season 3 has already been recorded, and the sessions definitely run together in my head."

…And That Includes Some Season 1 Actors: "There are people who were in Season 1 whose characters don't appear in Season 2, but do appear in Season 3 — that's a tidbit I'll give you."

Kirkman Would Like A New Season Every Year, But…: "The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe. It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We're still trying to figure that out."

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!