Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: defenders, Finn Jones, iron fist, marvel, Marvel Studios, netflix

Iron Fist Star Finn Jones Teasing MCU Return or Feeling Nostalgic?

Actor Finn Jones shared an interesting image on Instagram. Was he teasing an Iron Fist return in the MCU or just catching up on some reading?

If you're a fan of Netflix's Marvel series (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher & The Defenders), you have a whole lot of reasons to be happy with Marvel Studios. We've seen Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) return, with Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle, aka The Punisher), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) & Elden Henson (Franklin "Foggy" Nelson) joining them for the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. But it hasn't stopped there, with rumblings that Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and others could also join the main MCU timeline. Based on an Instagram Stories post from Finn Jones (Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist), it looks like we can add the actor's name to the speculation list – unless Jones is nostalgically trolling us.

In an image showing what's in his travel bag that was posted on Instagram Stories, we see a copy of Marvel Comics' Power Man and Iron Fist (Vol 1) #125 – the issue that would mark the end of the comic book's run. Again, it could just be Jones having fond memories while resisting some comics – or maybe it's Jones's way of saying that he's not returning since it's the last issue. We're sticking with the glass being half-filled and leaning towards there being some good vibes behind it:

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios head of streaming Brad Winderbaum shared with The Hollywood Reporter that the idea of integrating the Netflix-Marvel shows into the Marvel Studios' MCU was a topic that was addressed early on – and discussed why the decision was made to wait. "We finally said it out loud," Winderbaum said. "When the Netflix shows were coming out and being made, we were building towards 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame.' We were trying to balance all of these film franchises and get them to culminate on screen in these two epic movies. To say it was a challenge is not even correct. It was one of the most challenging creative endeavors the studio ever undertook. I'm not sure there will ever be anything like it again in cinema. It took so much to get all that stuff to galvanize in that one place and in that one time so that people could have that experience in the movie theater."

The Marvel Studios executive continued, "So, at the time, to say, 'Alright, we're also going to take this television show and wrap our heads around that,' it would've been too much, even though we were communicating back and forth. Everyone on the television side and the film side knew what each other was doing, and you can see that there's a continuity there. The references do line up, but it was just too much for us to wrap our minds around at the time." But even though tackling lining up the shows with the current MCU timeline was put on the back burner, it was an issue that wasn't forgotten about.

"Flash forward now to Disney+, where we are actually laying out the timeline with tiles on a screen; all of a sudden, we're like, 'We should just do it. Let's do it.' It was also spurred by the redevelopment of 'Daredevil: Born Again' once we started to really lean into some of the mythology and backstory that was established in those Netflix shows. I was asked about this during the press for 'Echo,' and I realized, 'Oh, it's not just assumed. People have an active interest, and they want confirmation.' So we were able to do it fairly quickly, and it's interesting that the service of Disney+ actually became the statement just by rearranging those tiles. That's our medium to define the canon now, which is wild to think about," Winderbaum added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!