Ironheart "Nearly Complete"; Wakanda Spinoff Series Update: Nate Moore

Another day brings a new update regarding Disney+, Marvel Studios & writer Chinaka Hodge's (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) Dominique Thorne-starring live-action series Ironheart. We've already seen that Thorne's Riri Williams will have a large role to play in the MCU sooner rather than later (starting with this month's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and the Fall 2023 streaming series is expected to elevate Thorne and Riri to superstar status. But we have more than Ironheart to update, with producer Nate Moore talking production timelines when it comes to Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media and its untitled spinoff drama based in Wakanda for Disney+.

"It's nearly complete." Moore shared during an interview with Collider while promoting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. "I think they might be on their second to last day if I'm not mistaken." As for the "Untitled Wakanda Series"? Let's just say that Bleeding Cool won't have to worry about coverage for a little while longer. "Because of the amount of time and attention that went into this film, and frankly the 'Ironheart' show, that is probably not as far along as people want it to be, but there are certainly great ideas that we're still talking to Ryan [Coogler] about," Moore explained. "So, we'll see how far we can get with it."

Joining Thorne & Anthony Ramos (The Heights) in Ironheart are Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), and Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW), along with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), who's reportedly been cast in a key role. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role, along with Cree Summer (What We Do in the Shadows). Reports are that Sacha Baron Cohen may be joining the cast (and the larger MCU) in the role of Mephisto. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series.

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. During the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year, Ramos (Parker Robbins/The Hood) was asked how it feels to be joining the MCU via Ironheart. Expressing how "excited" and "blessed" he is to be joining the series and the MCU overall, Ramos jokes in the following clip about being in the gym and wondering when Marvel Studios was going to call. From there, Ramos names some of the people from the streaming series' "dope squad" that he's appreciated working with. Here's a look at Ramos' interview: