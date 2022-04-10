Is Moon Knight a Hero? Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy Answer Fans' Questions

Though we're only two episodes into Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX"), Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird) & May Calamawy (Ramy)-starring Moon Knight, it's pretty safe to say that the series has already achieved WandaVision-level of uniqueness when it comes to its place in the MCU. Now, the streamer and studio are giving the trio a chance to address some of your most pressing questions and concerns on a wide variety of topics. From what their biggest takeaways from the series and Issac's favorite aspects of Moon Knight & Mr. Knight to what fans can expect from Calamawy's Layla and if Khonshu is a diva on the set or not- and tons more on a lot of different levels. But perhaps the most interesting question of all? Is Moon Knight a hero?

So to see if Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy answered your burning question, check out this special edition of "Ask Marvel" waiting for you below:

Now here's a look at "Truth," the newest teaser for the streaming series with a new episode set to drop this Wednesday:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy is the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and executive producer alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.