Enter The Chronosphere To Launch Free Demo Next Week

Joystick Ventures have confirmed that Enter The Chronosphere will have a free demo to play during Steam’s Endless Replayability Fest.

Article Summary Free demo of Enter The Chronosphere during Steam’s Endless Replayability Fest, May 13-20.

Expected demo similar to the fan-favorite from PAX East, showcasing game highlights.

Gameplay fuses turn-based strategy with real-time action in a unique time mechanism.

Features characters with distinct abilities and an arsenal of multidimensional weapons.

Indie game developer Effort Star and publisher Joystick Ventures confirmed that Enter The Chronosphere will have a free demo for you to play. During Steam's Endless Replayability Fest (another one of the endless supply of game festivals they seem to be doing lately), you'll be able to try the game out from May 13-20. You'll get a taste of what's to come, as we're guessing this will be the same demo people experienced at PAX East a couple of months ago. Until then, here's more info on the game.

Enter the Chronosphere

Enter the Chronosphere combines the "think three steps ahead" aspect of turn-based tactics with the intensity of real-time action. Inside the time-consuming, space-corrupting chronospheres, time only advances when undertaking actions. Every attack, step, reload, weapon swap, or conscious wait action moves the clock, so tactical thinking triumphs over honed reflexes. Enemies come loaded for bear, but thankfully Urtar, the bearzerker of the crew, comes loaded with a powerful Kinetic Surge that can destroy projectiles and send enemies flying. Marcia, seemingly the last human in the universe, can dodge roll to tumble through bullets in clutch moments. Experiment with these two characters in the demo, with more in development.

Wield genre-bending multidimensional weapons including tried and true revolvers straight out of the old West, insectoid stingers capable of yoinking then stabbing foes, face-melting Disintegrators, and so, so many more. Discover passive and active items to accentuate strengths or shore up weaknesses, from bullet-buffing monocles to bullet-negating heel spurs. Endless Replayability Fest represents the first chance for the global public to play the commercial version of Enter the Chronosphere after a stellar debut at PAX East, including multiple mentions as one of the best games of the show. The demo station regularly saw 90-minute lines, including multiple repeat attempts to reach the end of the demo's chronosphere.

