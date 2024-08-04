Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: HBO, IT, max, preview, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry Sneak Preview Included in Max 2024-2025 Trailer

Check out a sneak preview for Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs' It: Welcome to Derry that was released on Sunday night.

There's no better occasion than the second season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon for us to get a sneak preview of what's ahead for 2024 and 2025. With that in mind, Max released a look at what HBO Originals will be hitting the streaming service next year – and that included some bloody new looks at filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two) and Jason Fuchs' (It Chapter Two, Wonder Woman) It: Welcome to Derry. Here are some screencaps from the trailer that was released – which you can check out above.

Speaking of the "It" prequel series, we learned in May that Bill Skarsgård had been tapped to reprise his role as It/Pennywise from the hit films and to executive produce. Set in the world of Stephen King's It, the streaming series is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two.

The streaming prequel series also stars Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer). In addition, Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (The English), Dorian Grey (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Mitchell (Spiral), BJ Harrison (Family Law), Peter Outerbridge (Batwoman), Shane Marriott (Fargo), Chad Rook (Joe Pickett), Joshua Odjick (Little Bird) and Morningstar Angeline (Echo) have been tapped for recurring roles.

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros Television), Fuchs, Kane, and Skarsgård are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct four episodes of the series, including the first one.

