It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Honors "Mama Bird"

Earlier today, we covered how the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) honored It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and creator Rob McElhenney's (Mac) two mothers, Helena McElhenney and Mary Taylor, for Mother's Day with an opportunity to share their love story with others. Now, McElhenney has taken to Instagram to honor another very important mother in his life- his FXX series co-star and wife Kaitlin Olson (Dee)- or as he lovingly refers to her as, "my love, my life, my bird."

"Mama Bird. Thank you for everything that you do. Whether it's bringing two wonderful eggs into the world or just hanging with the gals, you do everything with grace and beauty. You approach every moment with consistent patience and boundless empathy. I am endlessly learning from you," McElhenney wrote in his post. "Every nest should have bird like you. Right now, these boys have no idea how lucky they are. But one day they will, and they will see that it was their Mommy, always their Mommy, who gave them a most extraordinary life. A life of wonder and excitement and love and compassion. I can't think of a better partner to grow old with. Thank you my love, my life, my bird." Here's a look at his original post from earlier today:

Here's a look at the post from GLAAD that also gave McElhenney and Taylor the opportunity to express how important the LGBTQ+ community can be to those looking for support:

Also in honor of Mother's Day, we're also offering a look at S12E03 "Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy," where Charlie and Mac install spy cameras in their moms' house to monitor things- which Dennis quickly turns into a make-shift sitcom that Dee wants in on and Frank wants to use to feed his new-found obsession with Charlie's Mom:

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).