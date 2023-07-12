Posted in: FX, Hulu, Review, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, hulu, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Review, season 16

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E07 Sees Deep Bench Shine: Review

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E07: "The Gang Goes Bowling" was a love letter to the long-timers & we loved every second of it.

Along with the Bryan Cranston/Aaron Paul episode, tonight's episode of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is one that we've been looking forward to since word got out about who would be appearing in S16E07: "The Gang Goes Bowling" (directed by Megan Ganz and written by McElhenney, Howerton & Day). In the tenth season, it was "The Gang Beats Boggs." In the thirteenth season, it was "The Gang Beats Boggs: Ladies Reboot." And now, three seasons later, it's time for the action to shift from the not-so-friendly skies to Liam (Jimmi Simpson) & Ryan McPoyle's (Nate Mooney) bowling alley for a face-to-face "Battle of the Sexes." It's Charlie (Day), Dennis (Howerton), Mac (McElhenney) & Frank (DeVito) taking on Dee (Olson), Artemis (Artemis Pebdani), The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) & Gail the Snail (Mary Lynn Rajskub) for the ultimate prize – gender dominance!

But this was an interesting one to review because it felt like the one episode this season that's really for the long-running fans – the ones who've come to appreciate the quality ensemble cast that the writers have cultivated over the years. Not many shows would be looking to further embrace their canon after five seasons, let alone 16 seasons. But "Always Sunny" is showing the confidence that comes from being the best sitcom running (we'll challenge anyone to "CharDee MacDennis" who says otherwise) to give some amazing folks some additional screen time. And that made for an episode that pull punches when it came to the humor, yet still left us feeling like… well, like we were home. A very fucked-up, dysfunctional, probably-could-use-therapy home… but a home nonetheless. Okay, with that in mind? Here's a look at our random real-time thoughts about tonight's episode:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E07: "The Gang Goes Bowling"

Huey Lewis and The News "Hip to Be Square" is a great way to soundtrack the opener – and extra points for the Dee/"Carmen Sandiego" line.

ESSAY QUESTION: Dee knew that by showing the rest of The Gang her bowling shirt that they would eventually show up to challenge her and her team because that's what she wanted. Discuss.

Once again, The Gang makes sure to crush any chance that any member of The Gang has at having an interest outside of The Gang – and yet, you have to admire that they still keep trying.

Ahhh… no surprise! Dee has back-doored her way onto the team with Artemis, The Waitress, and Gail the Snail.

"Frigeit Bitches" is pretty damn funny.

I need to know the horrible story about the chili, the cheese, and the fries – not sure about the story behind Ryan's accident, though.

If you ever needed proof that the Dee/Dennis dynamic is going to end in either a murder/suicide or Dee going to jail for life, look no further than that story Dennis told about how he used to mind-f**k with his sister to screw up her bowling confidence.

Gail the Snail has a burning crotch for Mac & Artemis's character being great bowling (and "a giant whore") big standouts so far.

LOL Yes! Dee knows The Gang… and how painfully f***ing stupid they can be!

If there was ever a time when I wanted Dennis to have something broken on him, it was that very moment. Serious props to Howerton for being able to shift Dennis into the type of d-bag that would be the "big bad" in just about every 80s John Cusack move (that's a serious compliment).

Also, there's something oddly charming about Frank's subplot about trying to get his chili cheese fries without the McPoyles noticing – I dig these moments when Frank's functioning in his own little world.

Of course, it would come down to the McPoyles – as ugly history repeats itself.

And in the end, Dee breaks Dennis' hold, gets the win… and no one gives a s**t. And all is right in the world of Paddy's.

