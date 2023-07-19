Posted in: FX, Review, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Review, season 16

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E08 Review: Pressure Makes Dennis

In FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E08, Dennis Reynolds' pressure makes for an impressive "diamond" of a Season 16 finale.

So this is it, huh? The final episode before FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia closes the doors on Paddy's for a 16th season. And with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, it might be some time before we get any updates on what the future holds for The Gang. But if this was to be the last "Always Sunny" fix that we're going to get in the immediate future, S16E08: "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day" (written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens) was an excellently strong note to end on. Dennis (Howerton) attempts to take some medical advice and destress – and the best way to do that would be to separate himself from The Gang… right? Not so much… especially when Dennis finds himself the victim of… The System. And yet, just when you think you know where things are going? Things get creatively twisty before the final credits roll, with Howerton's skills on full display as he brings layers & dimensions to Dennis' rage. So with that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoilers buffer before jumping into the season finale.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E08 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day"

149/92 – looks like age is catching up with Dennis' blood pressure even though (SURPRISE!) Dennis thinks he can mentally will himself to lower blood pressure. Literally, right there? Everything you need to know about sixteen seasons of Dennis Reynolds in one sentence – perfectly executed. Especially that underlying seething he had when referencing The Gang…

Yeah, if Dennis ever needed a "mental health day," it would be the day that the rest of The Gang began playing around with pressure cookers. Hmmm… Dennis… "pressure cookers… noticing a metaphor…

Is Dennis relying on technology to ease his blood pressure? Doesn't he remember how poorly that route went with Paddy's mobile St. Patrick's Day bar in S11E08 "Charlie Catches a Leprechaun"?

You knew it once he put the phone on the hood of the car…

What's the second worst thing you can do to a control freak? Force them to be at the mercy of technology. What's the worst thing you can do to a control freak? That technology suddenly stops working.

Yeah… The Gang trying to turn coal into diamonds with the pressure cooker could not be more of an allegory than if The Gang looked at the screen and told it was.

That was a seriously epic Dennis rant – and some serious props to Howerton for performing it in such a way that we forgot who we were siding with because his impassioned (somewhat crazed) sense of conviction matched what so many of us have been through.

This takes such a wrong turn…

Wow! I actually didn't see that whole "Keyser Söze" thing coming and that we would be taken all the way back to Dennis' initial doctor's visit. That might be one of the best insights into how Dennis' mind works since S12E05: "Making Dennis Reynolds a Murderer" and a highly creative note to end the season on.

