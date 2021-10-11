It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: Mac & Dennis Go Country?

We're taking it as a very good sign that the official social media accounts for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have started posting preview images from the upcoming record-setting 15th season again. Previously, it was The Gang (Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito) who kept the updates rolling since production began. Now, we're getting a look at Howerton's Dennis and McElhenney's Mac sporting cowboy hats & guitars- and looking painfully, righteously wrong while trying to pull it off.

Here's your look at Howerton and McElhenney in fine country form as Day smiles with pride in this post from the show's official Instagram account:

Of course, if you've been following our coverage over the past few months then you know that McElhenney offered our first look at Mac & Dennis going country via TikTok. McElhenney and Howerton were being carted to another location on the lot dressed in their "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band" garb as they roll along (and yes, there is a guest appearance from Day, too):

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Wraps Season 15

The "fan sentiment" about the show, its' longevity, and how it's as quality now as it's ever been was left in the super-capable hands of Mythic Quest co-creator & Season 15 director Megan Ganz (Community, Modern Family). Along with being creatively connected to a ton of our favorite shows, Ganz is a producer on the long-running FXX series and previously wrote the episodes "The Janitor Always Mops Twice," "Dee Day," "Time's Up for the Gang," "The Gang Escapes," and "The Gang Tends Bar." For Mythic Quest, Ganz would step behind the camera to direct Episode #205 "Please Sign Here," a standout episode in a season of standouts. "Season 15!! 😮 Boy, what a fun summer I had with this bird, rat, warthog, wild card and golden god. Never, ever, ever stop. You're aging like a fine wine in a soda can," Ganz wrote in the Instagram post along with a great image with The Gang (and offering the best nickname rundown yet), speaking on behalf of millions out there looking forward to a Season 20 (???):

And here's a look at Howerton's Season 15 wrap post, with an image of a monitor shot that has us thinking that we're finally going to learn the backstory on how The Gang got around to buying a bar:

Day, Howerton & McElhenney posted on social media earlier this evening to share some images and video from behind the scenes, with Howerton and McElhenney both confirming that filming is set to wrap today. Here's a look at a few screencaps from McElhenney's Instagram Stories, including a look at Howerton not looking too pleased with the "small hair" he's sporting.

And here's a better look at Howerton still dealing with "small hair" syndrome:

And McElhenny wants to know who's ready to party with these cool dudes?