It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Some Sixers Love for Rob McElhenney

While we await any news regarding production on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we're back to pseudo-stalking The Gang's social media to get a sense of what everyone's been up to (especially with the election stuff pretty much wrapped up by now). So this time we're checking in on Rob McElhenney aka Mac (who may or may not be back to production on Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest depending on where COVID testing stands at this writing), who's proving that his love for "The City of Brotherly Love" extends well beyond the Eagles.

Taking to Instagram, McElhenney posted an image of a personalized Philadelphia 76ers jersey that he received from the organization. As impressive as he may look in the pic he posted, McElhenney wasted no time taking viewers behind the curtain on the realities of it- a reality that included him letting air out of the ball so he could palm it. And though he tries to shame himself in the eyes of 76er legend Allen Iverson and current 76er Ben Simmons, for what the show's done for the city for 1-1/2 decades they all deserve to be all-stars:

Of course, this isn't either McElhenney or Mac's first dealings with basketball (or The Gang, for that matter) when it comes to the long-running FXX/FX on Hulu- starting with a look back to the simpler days when Charlie could string together coherent thoughts and Dennis didn't seem so "serial killer-ish" (though Mac can never stop being Mac, though with a lot less Fatal Attraction-like vibes towards Dennis at this point)

Of course, who can forget the time The Gang chose to coach kids basketball teams as their community service (whole other story)- and approach it exactly how you would expect them to: by leaving no child left behind who won't be scarred by the experience. So here's a reminder why Mac won't be getting confused with Phil Jackson any time soon (though a The Last Dance-like "mock-umentary" would be funny).

So what's the good word when it comes to production on the record-setting return of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"