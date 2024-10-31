Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: jack ryan, prime video, tom clancy

Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Set to Return for Amazon Movie: Details

John Krasinski is set to return as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as the hit streaming series makes the move from the small screen to the big screen.

They always said, "James Bond will return" – and now, Jack Ryan will return. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan may have ended its run as a series on Prime but is coming back as a movie from Amazon MGM Studios. The feature film will see the return of John Krasinski as the intrepid CIA analyst who keeps improbably going on black ops in the field. Wendell Pierce is also expected to return as Ryan's boss, and Michael Kelly is in negotiations to reprise his role as maverick agent Mike November.

Andrew Bernstein, who served as an executive producer and director on season two of the series, will direct the feature, which has a script penned by Aaron Rabin, who served as a co-executive producer and writer on season four. Jack Ryan was, of course, based on the characters and so-called "Ryanverse" created by author Clancy but placed in modern times. The series ran for four seasons on Amazon Prime Video and has been ranked among Prime's top three most-watched series globally.

Did you know that in one of the books, Jack Ryan SHAMES a US President into throwing the election and leaving office? Yeeeeeah, like that would ever happen. In the books, Jack Ryan eventually becomes President of the United States, and his son of the same name takes over as a younger version who runs around on various covert capers like he never stopped. That's right, Jack Ryan has a mini-me! The way the TV series is set up, Jack Ryan could just run forever. He's such a cipher he could be swapped out and played by virtually anyone, just like Doctor Who, only without the regeneration, just the magic of Hollywood recasting and pretending nothing happened. After all, the character has previously been played by Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine in the movies, and now Krasinski gets to be a movie version, too! What if every version after Ford is one of his sons, which might mean they're all Nepo Baby Jack Ryans?

Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing the feature film via their Sunday Night banner. Andrew Form is also producing. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is being produced in association with Paramount Pictures and Skydance. Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg will executive produce with John Kelly and Carlton Cuse.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is streaming on Prime.

