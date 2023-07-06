Posted in: Movies, MTV, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: jackass, london, preview, steve-o, trailer

Jackass Star Steve-O Shows London Some Love with Bridge Jump (VIDEO)

Jackass star Steve-O proved his love for England with a jump off of the Tower of London Bridge for an upcoming special - here's a look!

Earlier this week, we checked in with Jackass franchise star Steve-O, who was sharing his personal feelings on 2022's Jackass Forever. Now, he's taking a break from the talking and getting back to the stunts – and that meant jumping off the Tower of London Bridge for his upcoming third comedy special. In the TMZ-exclusive video, you get a chance to see the build-up before the "Union Jacked-Up" jump goes down – which apparently gave police more than enough time to get down there to "greet" him when he came back to shore.

But even though he reportedly spent a decent chunk of his post-jump time in a police car (the cops aren't big fans of his stunt eventually inspiring copycats), the Clown College graduate was eventually let go. Apparently, the jump was a follow-up to Steve-O jumping from a famed double-decker bus – now here's a look at the TMZ video of what went down:

Steve-O Discusses "Jackass Forever"

Steve-O shared during an interview with NME. To make his point, Steve-O references Johnny Knoxville being flipped by a bull – which resulted in head trauma for Knoxville – and a scene he shared with musician/actor Machine Gun Kelly.

"It's not fun to watch Knoxville get hit in the head anymore," Steve-O shared with regard to the brain damage that Knoxville sustained. "I wrote this text to the whole cast that day, thanking Knoxville for the sacrifices he's made for this team and also begging that he stops with the brain trauma. It was one of my more serious and sincere messages," he added (with Knoxville previously sharing that he understands that his days in the bull ring have passed).

As for his stunt moment with Kelly – which involved the duo riding stationary bicycles before getting slapped by large foam hands – Steve-O was hoping for something a little more in line with what "Jackass" is known for. "I love Machine Gun Kelly. I just wish the actual stunt we had him participate in had been at a higher level," he added.

Back in May, Paramount+ confirmed that it was moving forward with a new "Jackass" series. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish shared the news during the company's Q1 earnings call. "Based off the success of 'Jackass Forever,' we're working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+," Bakish revealed. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview:

