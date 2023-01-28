James Gunn, Amanda Waller: Our DCU Dumpster Fire of Random Speculation With details soon on James Gunn & Peter Safran's DCU plans, a possible "Amanda Waller" clue feeds our dumpster fires of random speculation.

Look, it's not our fault. We weren't the ones who decided to wait as close to the end of the month for a follow-up to our promise to start rolling out details of our 8-10-year DCU blueprint. That was DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran, who promised some announcements by the end of the month. So with a void left and our insomnia kicking in, we've been left to our own devices when it comes to feeding our dumpster fires of random speculation. So when Gunn posts a look on Instagram Stories at his furry writing partner to let us know that Saturday was a writing day, how could we not enlarge what he had on his screen to see if there was anything interesting? And if you check out the top of the screencap below, you might notice what we did: "Waller." Well, if we're to assume that means Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, then that's interesting. Unfortunately, it also doesn't offer us much clarity. Assuming that's what Gunn was working on today, then that could be any number of things. Maybe Peacemaker Season 2? Sure! But it could also be the "Superman" film that Gunn's writing, that Amanda Waller spinoff series that was rumored some time back, or something completely different. Or nothing at all. But, hey… it's something to help make the slightly less-than-72-hour wait seem a bit more tolerable.

A few days ago, Gunn took to Twitter to make clear that the decision to end HBO Max's Titans and Doom Patrol was made before they took over DC Studios, writing, "The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows." For what it's worth? We had heard a decent amount of off-the-record rumblings about both shows ending well before Gunn & Safran first took on charting the DCU back in November 2022. Here's a look at Gunn's tweet from this evening clarifying that the decision by HBO Max to wrap both series was one that was made before Gunn & Safran began leading DC Studios:

The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows. https://t.co/jdqDc9TqU1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet