James Gunn Bestows "Honor" Upon Donald Trump 19/Batman Fancasting

DC Studios co-head James Gunn had a little fun sharing his fancasting-perspective thoughts on a Donald Trump 19/Batman image on social media.

In case you haven't been keeping your scorecard updated, here's a look at "Trump's Nineteen," otherwise known as the folks who had to turn themselves in this week to be formally arrested & arraigned in Georgia over charges that they attempted to undermine the will of the people of Georgia in order to bring about a fraudulent election result that worked in Donald Trump's favor. Of course, there's Donald… but we also have Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth John Chesebro, Jeffrey Bossert Clark, Jenna Lynn Ellis, Ray Stallings Smith III, Robert David Cheeley, Michael A. Roman, David James Shafer, Shawn Micah Tresher, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, Trevian V. Kutti, Sidney Katherine Powell, Cathleen Alston Latham, Scott Graham Hall, and Misty Hampton (aka Emily Misty Hayes). Now, based on our opener, you can pretty much tell that we see a connection between this gaggle of folks and the George Clooney-starring Ocean's Eleven. If Clooney's Danny Ocean was a conspiracy theory whackjob with a serious "sore loser" complex who gathered together a team to pull off stealing an election by making sure they left tons of physical evidence behind – allegedly. But the award this week goes to whoever took a number of the released mugshots and worked a little editing magic to turn them into alt-reality versions of 1960s Batman villains (it appears to be @IAmHappyToast) – but as far as "fancasting goes," DC Studios co-head James Gunn is making it clear that it won't be part of his & Peter Safran's new DCU no matter where in the Multiverse you go looking.

"Shittiest fancast ever," was Gunn's response via Instagram Stories – and now that we're looking at it, it also looks like the collected mugshots of some veteran cosplayers who maybe had a few too many during one night at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and got into it over who the better Robin is. The next thing you know, the police are called, and now it's a "thing." But I digress… here's a look at Gunn having a little fun, making a nicely subtle political statement, and taking a break from debunking "Batman" casting rumors…

