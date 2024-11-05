Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, justice league

James Gunn on Justice League: The New Frontier Rumors: "Nope Sorry"

James Gunn debunked rumors a live-action Justice League: The New Frontier film (Darwyn Cooke's DC: The New Frontier) was in development.

If you've been following our coverage, then you know that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are now a month away from offering us our first major look at their New DCU with the release of HBO's adult animated series Creature Commandos. From there, things really get going – with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman in Summer 2025 and the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker arriving after that. Let's not forget Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and all of the other films and shows that were rolled out back in January 2023.

But when you have a lineup of projects like that, either in development or production, you're going to create excitement. That's a good thing. The not-so-good thing about it is that it also leads to a lot of speculation… which then become rumors… which then becomes "legit news" after one news site reports on it and other news sites report on that news site's reporting as if it's gospel. So Gunn has found himself in the position of also having to shut down a whole lot of rumblings out there – like is the case with DC Comics and writer/artist Darwyn Cooke's DC: The New Frontier. The influential Eisner, Harvey, and Shuster Award-winning 2004 comic book limited series would eventually be adapted into an animated film in 2008, Justice League: The New Frontier – directed by Dave Bullock and written by Stan Berkowitz, with Darwyn Cooke offering additional details and context.

There's been some buzz lately that either the comic book series or animated film adaptation (there's a clear distinction) would be getting a live-action take – one that would be written and directed by Gunn. Well, here's the thing… "Nope sorry. No truth to this whatsoever" was Gunn's response (which you can check out below). Again, we're assuming that he's talking about both the comic book limited series as well as the animated film adaptation:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!