Alycia Debnam-Carey Joins The Cast Of The Next Monsterverse Film

Alycia Debnam-Carey is the latest to join the cast of the next Monsterverse film. The sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released on March 26, 2027.

Article Summary

The Monsterverse franchise has rebounded post-pandemic, with strong box office and TV performance.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire secured a $570 million box office success in spring 2024.

New film directed by Grant Sputore will feature new and returning stars, promising an exciting ensemble.

The Monsterverse is continuing to fill out the cast of the next entry. After Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire became part of the 1-2 punch that Warner Bros. and Legendary had in 2024, where it had two massive films do well at the box office that were released within weeks of each other (the other being Dune: Part Two), no one should be surprised another is on the way. The journey the Monsterverse has been on to make it to the big screen has been an interesting one, to say the least. It's been far from consistent, that's for sure, but it's one of the franchises that has managed to rebound post-pandemic beautifully. We don't know that much about this new entry, but the cast is starting to come together, with mostly new faces and one familiar one. Deadline is reporting that one of the new faces will be Alycia Debnam-Carey, whom you might recognize from Apple Cider Vinegar or Fear The Walking Dead. Her role, like most of the new additions, is still unknown.

A Decade Of Kaiju In Legendary's Monsterverse

The Monsterverse is one of the weirder cinematic universes because it didn't have a perfect trajectory going forward. Godzilla was released in 2014 and did very well, followed by Kong: Skull Island, which did even better. It seemed like the only place these movies could go was up, and it looked like that would be the case when the excellent, to this day, teaser trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. However, by the time the film dropped in May 2019, the box office brain rot and the mediocre reviews meant the film underperformed to what people expected. Everyone thought things would be fine with Godzilla vs. Kong, but that movie got caught up with the pandemic. It did pretty well at the box office but was also heavily pirated and part of a hybrid release model that Warner Bros. later walked back. It seemed like the weight of this franchise was resting on the shoulders of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The movie held that weight flawlessly, walking away with positive reviews and walking away with over $570 million at the box office. That and Dune: Part Two, released in March 2024, all but secured Warner Bros. and Legendary as the winners of the spring box office season and well into the summer. The Monsterverse was also doing well on television, first with the Skull Island animated series in 2023 and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in late 2023 to early 2024. The first is waiting for a season 2 renewal, while the second has already been renewed. No one was surprised when another sequel film was announced with Grant Sputore set to direct. The human cast has continued to grow; Dan Stevens is reprising his role, along with new cast members Kaitlyn Denver, Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, and Matthew Modine. The film currently has a release date of March 26, 2027.

