Indie Live Expo Teases Spring 2025 Lineup In Latest Teaser

Indie Live Expo dropps a new teaser trailer for their upcoming live stream happening this weekend, as over 100 titles will be featured

Ryu's Office, the organizer behind Indie Live Expo, dropped a new teaser trailer for the upcoming livestream, taking place on April 13, 2025. The trailer really doesn't show much of anything, it basically serves as a reminder about the event taking place, as they will have over 100 titles to show off during the showcase. But we have more details for you here about what to expect.

Indie Live Expo – Spring 2025

A fresh batch of indie world premieres and content updates will debut during April's showcase. Tune in for INDIE Live Expo's signature segments, including INDIE Waves' 15-second bite-sized updates, INDIE Spotlight's deep dives into handpicked titles, and the Streamer Show featuring various guests showcasing and enjoying exciting games. Check out announcements for 100+ hotly anticipated indies, including for the following titles:

My Little Puppy , the emotional action adventure through a puppy's afterlife developed by Dreamotion Inc.

Sofia in Exchange for Lies, the text-based visual novel mystery developed by MUTA.

All in Abyss: Judge the Fake, the poker battle mystery adventure RPG published by Alliance Arts and co-developed by both ACQUIRE Corp. and WSS Playground

The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily, the crowd-controlling turn-based strategy game produced by One or Eight, WSS playground, and Alliance Arts

Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis, the psychological rhythm adventure from publisher and developer WSS playground

Marisa of Liartop Mountain, the digital tabletop adventure RPG inspired by classic gamebook masterpieces developed by Unknown X

Hungry Meem, the narrative settlement builder by developer Drecom Co., Ltd.

GiLGuL, the tactical RTS based in purgatory developed by Production Exabilities and published by Skeleton Crew Studio

HYKE: NorthernLight(s), the pixel-art 2D top-down action RPG co-developed by Akatsuki Games and Aniplex

Soulmask, the primitive-era survival game developed by CampFire Studio and published by Qooland Games

Known as Japan's premiere online indie gaming event, Indie Live Expo garnered 8.5 million views from gaming fans across the globe tuning in to see more than 100 titles featured in the annual Winter showcase and award show. To date, Indie Live Expo has showcased 2,900+ titles to global audiences. Indie Live Expo invites 2025's best indie seedlings to bloom in front of a global audience during the upcoming April 13th showcase. Show organizers will select 100 submitted titles to include in this April's showcase. Enjoy world premieres for unrevealed titles alongside new information for highly-anticipated games with new segments and the return of Indie Live Expo's signature segments:

Indie Waves' rapid-fire 15-second updates

Indie Spotlight's deep dives into hand-selected titles

A fresh crop of new segments for this year's broadcast

