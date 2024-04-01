Posted in: ABC, Music, Pop Culture, TV, YouTube | Tagged: 30 seconds to mars, thirty seconds to mars, Wheel of Fortune

Jared Leto Celebrates April Fool's Day as "Wheel of Fortune" Host

Yup, that was Thirty Seconds to Mars' Jared Leto joining Vanna White as host to kick off the April Fool's Day edition of Wheel of Fortune.

Back in November 2023, Thirty Seconds to Mars members Jared Leto & Shannon Leto found a way to blow our pop culture minds when they tapped Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and co-host Vanna White to help them promote their "Seasons" World Tour 2024 (in support of their then recently-released album, "It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day"). Let's just say that Jared Leto & Shannon Leto won't be quitting their day jobs anytime soon to become professional game show contestants (more on that in a minute). Little did we know that the mashup would return nearly four months later – and just in time for April Fool's Day.

At the beginning of what was expected to be another edition of the long-running game show, we learned that Leto was joining White to host – with the announcer sharing as the couple walked out arm-in-arm, "Here are the stars of our show, Jared Leto and Vanna White." But here's the best part – Leto begins hosting exactly how Sajak would – with no acknowledgment of anything being different. Even when the show cuts back to Sajak, the initial switch is never addressed – and that's what made it work so well.

Here's a look at Jared Leto and Shannon Leto joining Sajak and White (and "Mary") as they take part in a very special round of Wheel of Fortune – and make sure to head on over to the Thirty Seconds to Mars site for information on the upcoming "Seasons" World Tour 2024:

Back in September 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak joked about the game show not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (but no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic Dalmatian), Sajack could apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Had such a fun time at @WheelofFortune creating this for you all, enjoy some behind the scenes content 🙏🏻🕺🏻 Go check out the full length version on YouTube NOW: https://t.co/TFtjE2d2eM pic.twitter.com/LxINU9qIBo — THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS (@30SECONDSTOMARS) November 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"As the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," shared Suzanne Prete, executive vp game shows at Sony Pictures Television (the game show's producer). "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years, and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remain close to the 'Wheel of Fortune' family."

