Posted in: ABC, Pop Culture, TV, YouTube | Tagged: jared leto, pat sajak, thirty seconds to mars, vanna white, Wheel of Fortune

Thirty Seconds to Mars/Wheel of Fortune Crossover Is Life (VIDEO)

Thirty Seconds to Mars' Jared Leto & Shannon Leto joined Pat Sajak & Vanna White for a special Wheel of Fortune to announce a world tour.

Even as Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak wraps up his run on the long-running game show – with new host Ryan Seacrest being joined by a returning Vanna White for the 42nd season – there's still some time left for some memorable moments. But as much as we're expecting folks to wish Sajak well ahead of his final episode, we can honestly say that we didn't see Thirty Seconds to Mars' Jared Leto & Shannon Leto tapping the long-running game show to help them promote their upcoming "Seasons" World Tour 2024 (in support of their recently-released album, "It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day"). Without giving too much away? Let's just say that Jared Leto & Shannon Leto won't be quitting their day jobs anytime soon to become professional game show contestants.

Here's a look at Jared Leto and Shannon Leto joining Sajak and White (and "Mary") taking part in a very special round of Wheel of Fortune – and make sure to head on over to the Thirty Seconds to Mars site for information on the upcoming "Seasons" World Tour 2024:

Back in September 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak joked about the game show not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (but no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic Dalmatian), Sajack could apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Had such a fun time at @WheelofFortune creating this for you all, enjoy some behind the scenes content 🙏🏻🕺🏻 Go check out the full length version on YouTube NOW: https://t.co/TFtjE2d2eM pic.twitter.com/LxINU9qIBo — THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS (@30SECONDSTOMARS) November 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"As the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," shared Suzanne Prete, executive vp game shows at Sony Pictures Television (the game show's producer). "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years, and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remain close to the 'Wheel of Fortune' family."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!