Jared Padalecki, Anna Fricke Developing CBS Rural Medical Drama

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) and Walker EP/showrunner Anna Fricke are reportedly developing a rural medical drama for CBS.

While we await word on whether or not Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) will headline a spinoff series from CBS's hit series Fire Country, it's clear that the network would like to keep the popular actor and executive producer around a little while longer. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Padalecki and Walker executive producer/showrunner Anna Fricke are reuniting on a new medical drama that's in development for CBS. Stemming from CBS Studios, the series would see Fricke and Laura Terry executive produce via Fricke's Pursued by a Bear, along with Padalecki and Dan Spilo.

Here's what was shared about the potential series. Padalecki is trading a badge for a stethoscope, going from Texas Ranger to rural doctor. That's right; we're getting a medical drama that won't be set in a huge hospital setting. For this go-around, the focus is on rural medicine in Texas. In terms of series specifics, Padalecki is expected to portray a headstrong, devoted country doctor "who practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor running from her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas."

In case there were any concerns among Fire Country fans, DH's reporting also noted that the project would not impact Padalecki's ability to front a spinoff series (with rumblings that a project being referred to as "Fire Country: Surfside" was in heavy consideration). In addition, Padalecki's 2024-renewed first-look deal with CBS Studios is still in play, meaning there are other projects from Padalecki in development (most likely a mix of projects that would have him on both sides of the camera).

