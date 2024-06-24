Posted in: CW, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki, Supernatural, walker

Jared Padalecki Discusses 2015 Mental Health Struggle, Walker Ending

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) is opening up about a 2015 mental health struggle, dealing with Walker ending its series run, and more.

Please Note: The following article deals with issues of suicide, suicidal ideation, and other mental health issues. Contact information for help is located at the end. If there's one thing that fans of Supernatural, Walker, and the other projects that he's appeared in know, it's that Jared Padalecki keeps a special connection – a special bond – with his fans on both personal and professional levels. This week will bring another example of that, with PEOPLE sharing an exclusive clip from the June 25th episode of Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before, where Padalecki shares that he once checked into a clinic to deal with suicidal ideation. Checking in with the podcast alongside his wife and actress Genevieve Padalecki, Padalecki made it clear that he was "proudly open" about his experience and was opening up about it to make sure others dealing with the same issues know that they don't have to go through it alone and that there are those out there willing to help.

"It was 2015; I had a really low moment. I was letting my thoughts take over and going to places of dramatic suicidal ideation. I called my wife and she said, 'Get home,'" Padalecki shared. "And so, I got home, went to a clinic for a couple weeks and looked into it and haven't been suicidal since — not for a moment." For Padalecki, it was about needing to step away from the industry and to focus on himself. "I needed a full reset. I had spent 15 years in this industry. You go to an audition or on a red carpet, and they don't want, 'Jared, how are you doing today?' 'Oh today was rough, I didn't sleep.' They want, 'Oh it's great! Excited to be here!'" he explained. "So I had done that for so long, trying to focus on what's best for the person who's talking to me as opposed to just being honest."

As was mentioned earlier, Padalecki is sharing his personal experience so that others know that seeing a therapist and getting help isn't a "scarlet letter" but something they should take pride in. "I don't wear it as a scarlet letter. It's not like I'm shameful like, 'Hey, I see a therapist, I've been to a clinic.' I wear it proudly. I put it on my face and tell everybody. If you're not in a situation where you need that degree of help, then don't seek it. I needed a surgeon — not literally — but I needed it, and here I am," he added.

In fact, Padalecki points to this week as being another example of the "highs and lows" he still deals with – the final episode of his CW series Walker. "You're a human. I'm a human. There are still highs and lows. And today's a low. I'm fine, nothing to worry about, but I have a lot of sadness about 'Walker' [getting canceled], the family," a teary-eyed Padalecki revealed. "And my tears aren't for myself. I know I'll be fine because I'm talking to you about it, I talk to Gen about it, I talk to my friends about it." For Padalecki, having someone to be able to open up to is key. "Please be open, please share, please find somebody whether it's a friend or professional. Speak the truth, he added – noting that keeping an open mind and looking to the future has helped him. "Today's a hard day. It's been a hard month since we found out [about Walker being canceled], but I'm in a great place with my wife, our children, my friends, my family," he added. "Seek help, open up."

PLEASE NOTE: If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, texting "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, head over to 988lifeline.org.

