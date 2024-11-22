Posted in: Sports, streaming, TV | Tagged: espn, jason kelce

Jason Kelce, ESPN Teaming Up for Late-Night Launch in January 2025

Jason Kelce announced that he is teaming up with ESPN for They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce, which will debut in January 2025.

When Jason Kelce checked in with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, we were expecting him to cover a wide range of topics with Jimmy Kimmel – and he didn't disappoint. From what it was like spending his entire career in Philadelphia and his podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, New Heights, to what it's like interviewing big sports figures like World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and what he's getting Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for the holidays. What we didn't expect him to do was announce that he was getting into the late-night game, but that's what he did and that's exactly what's going to be going down on ESPN beginning January 3, 2025, with his new talk show, They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.

So here's how it works: Jason Kelce's late-night experiment kicks off on ESPN on January 3rd at 1 am ET and will run for five consecutive Saturdays (with the fifth show starting at 1:30 am ET). In addition, you can catch the show on ESPN+, ESPN YouTube, and Jason Kelce's YouTube channel after it hits ESPN screens (with a re-airing on ESPN2 on Saturday mornings. Produced by NFL Films, Jason Kelce's Wooderboy Productions, and Skydance Sports, the show will feature live music from Snacktime, who will be offering a mix of soul, funk, hip hop, and rock as the house band. Here's a look at the official overview that was released this morning offering more intel on what viewers can expect:

"They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" will be an immersive experience from Union Transfer in Philadelphia, showcasing the Super Bowl champion's oversized personality and infectious humor mixed with celebrity guests from the football world and beyond, in front of a live audience of NFL fans. The show's format will position Kelce and his guests to dissect NFL topics and storylines, mainly focused on that weekend's games, in both conventional and good-humoredly unconventional approaches including active participation from the fans in attendance.

