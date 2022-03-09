Jeff Hardy Debuts on AEW Dynamite

As was widely speculated in the days and weeks leading up to the show, former WWE star Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on AEW Dynamite tonight. In a storyline that was building for weeks, Matt Hardy joined the rest of the Andrade Hardy Family Office in the ring for an emergency meeting where Hardy was betrayed by Private Party and voted out of the group. A beatdown followed, with the crowd (already holding a Jeff Hardy is All Elite sign in the front row) chanted "Jeff! Jeff! Jeff!"

Here's the footage from AEW Dynamite:

The #AHFO have called an emergency meeting to address the escalating issues within the group here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now!

But it was Sting and Darby Allin who came out first, probably so that the obviously Hardy-influenced Allin could be in the ring during the debut of Jeff Hardy. Hardy came out next to even the odds and help dispatch of Andrade, Private Party, and The Butcher and The Blade. Hardy ran out to the WWE Hardy Boys music, which Tony Khan has apparently acquired the rights to. Jim Ross was so excited when Jeff Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb he accidentally called him "The Strange Enigma," his derivative nickname for Darby Allin, instead of "The Charismatic Enigma," his classic nickname for Hardy.

It's been an eventful episode of AEW Dynamite and one that's still ongoing. Is AEW trying to steal the thunder of the Raw after WrestleMania for the Dynamite after Revolution? MY GOD! THEY RIP OFF EVERYTHING!*

*Miss you, Hyatte

