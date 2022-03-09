Jeff Hardy Debuts on AEW Dynamite

Posted on
by
|
Comments

As was widely speculated in the days and weeks leading up to the show, former WWE star Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on AEW Dynamite tonight. In a storyline that was building for weeks, Matt Hardy joined the rest of the Andrade Hardy Family Office in the ring for an emergency meeting where Hardy was betrayed by Private Party and voted out of the group. A beatdown followed, with the crowd (already holding a Jeff Hardy is All Elite sign in the front row) chanted "Jeff! Jeff! Jeff!"

Jeff Hardy Debuts on AEW Dynamite

Here's the footage from AEW Dynamite:

But it was Sting and Darby Allin who came out first, probably so that the obviously Hardy-influenced Allin could be in the ring during the debut of Jeff Hardy. Hardy came out next to even the odds and help dispatch of Andrade, Private Party, and The Butcher and The Blade. Hardy ran out to the WWE Hardy Boys music, which Tony Khan has apparently acquired the rights to. Jim Ross was so excited when Jeff Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb he accidentally called him "The Strange Enigma," his derivative nickname for Darby Allin, instead of "The Charismatic Enigma," his classic nickname for Hardy.

It's been an eventful episode of AEW Dynamite and one that's still ongoing. Is AEW trying to steal the thunder of the Raw after WrestleMania for the Dynamite after Revolution? MY GOD! THEY RIP OFF EVERYTHING!*

*Miss you, Hyatte

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.