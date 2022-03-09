Will Jeff Hardy Debut on AEW Dynamite Tonight?

Jeff Hardy's 90-day non-compete clause is up and the charismatic enigma is a free agent today… and it just so happens there's an episode of AEW Dynamite happening tonight as well. So will Jeff Hardy join AEW?

Back in December, Hardy made headlines when he displayed what was described as "erratic" behavior during a house show match, wandering off through the crowd and refusing to participate further. Hardy was reportedly forced to take a drug test and asked to attend rehab. He refused and was released on December 9th, which means Hardy cannot sign with AEW until after March 9th. Later, Hardy's brother Matt Hardy claimed that Jeff didn't fail the drug test, and Jeff Hardy was later apparently vindicated when WWE tried to get him to sign a new contract before the Royal Rumble, even offering a Hall of Fame induction, to prevent him signing with AEW. Hardy reportedly asked for the results of his drug test instead. Then, in a surprise interview with a YouTuber a couple weeks ago, Hardy flat out said he plans to come to AEW once his contract is done. And Tony Khan said he would love to have him. So it's pretty much a done deal, right?

Well, the latest teases for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite hint strongly that it is. First, Matt Hardy tweeted:

I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who came before me. I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It's time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy. pic.twitter.com/hZuGsVE2GA — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And then AEW followed up:

Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolution, El Presidente @AndradeElIdolo has called for an Emergency Meeting of the #AHFO Board of Directors on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Live TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/FhCxPDHhis — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

With Hardy responding:

Of course, it could be a swerve for this week, but Hardy's arrival does seem imminent for some time in the near future. We'll see what happens tonight on AEW Dynamite at 8E/7C on TBS.

It's Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite Live TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the 1st tv after a ppv tends to be newsworthy, tonight will be no exception! Thank you for supporting @AEW this past week; we're still buzzing from Revolution + excited for tonight — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet