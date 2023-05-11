Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Fans Unleash #SaveTheWinchesters Campaign Not long after the news that the show was canceled, Jensen Ackles and Supernatural fans launched the #SaveTheWinchesters campaign.

Earlier today, Supernatural fans learned the disappointing news that Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' Drake Rodger & Meg Donnelly-starring spinoff prequel series The Winchesters wouldn't be returning to The CW for a second season. As for those reports that Warner Bros. TV was planning to get "aggressive" with its efforts to find the series a new home? Well, Jensen Ackles didn't let an hour go by before reminding the SPN family that it "looks like we got work to do." And with that, the #SaveTheWinchesters campaign is already underway – and if we're talking SPN's, Ackles', and co-star Jared Padalecki's collective fanbases? Yeah, that's a whole lot of people.

Here's a look at what Ackles had to tweet earlier this evening, followed by a video that Ackles shared with members of the cast, getting the word out early that #SaveThe Winchesters needs to be used so often that the hashtag could be seen from space:

Here's a look back at the series trailer as well as the official overview for The CW's The Winchesters:

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural"), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, "The In-Between") met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, "American Housewife") and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father.

Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, "Station 19") and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne"), takes an interest in the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John's mother, Millie (Bianca Kajlich, "Legacies"), to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families' legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

The CW's The Winchesters is written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their Chaos Machine Productions. Glen Winter directed & executive produced the pilot. David H. Goodman joined the creative team as an executive producer for the series. McG serves as an executive producer. The Supernatural prequel series is from Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.