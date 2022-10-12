Jersey Shore Star Zack Clayton Says He Signed a Contract with AEW

Zack Clayton is officially All Elite… according to Zack Clayton. On the latest episode of AEW Dark, Clayton announced that's officially signed with AEW, where he has been appearing since 2020. In addition to his wrestling career, Clayton is also a cast member of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where he is the fiance of J-Woww. Clayton joined Jersey Shore in 2019's Season 3, where he was jokingly known as "24" to the other cast members due to his age at the time, ten years younger than J-Woww, though that soon became a non-issue as Clayton became more integrated with the group.

Comrades, Clayton's association with AEW has paid off for the company, with AEW appearing several times on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and cast members J-Woww and The Situation occasionally promoting Zack's appearances on Twitter. Further cross-promotion between the two brands would seem to be mutually beneficial, except that AEW airs on television channels owned by the newly-merged Warner Bros Discovery. Discovery and ViacomCBS's MTV are competitors in the reality TV business, and management at WBD are high on AEW right now and want reportedly want more programming from them. A reality TV show based on AEW has long been rumored to be in development since Rhodes to the Top was canceled due to the departure of Cody Rhodes for WWE. So AEW's ability to cross-promote with MTV may be… complicated.

Clayton himself is a very likable character on Jersey Shore, where he's a supportive fiance to J-Woww and to her kids, and where he fits in well with the rest of the cast. However, he plays a heel character in AEW, holding his status as a reality television celebrity over his opponents. AEW is smart to sign Clayton now and to continue to develop his talent on shows like AEW Dark and Rampage, as he could easily become a future player on Dynamite, bolstered by his popularity from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Despite his announcement, Clayton has not yet received a "Zack Clayton is All Elite" tweet from Tony Khan. What are you waiting for, comrade Tony!

Watch Clayton's promo below.