Posted in: ABC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: jimmy kimmel, opinion

Jimmy Kimmel: Attacking Comedy, Comedians Helped Re-Elect Trump

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel believes "liberals" who went after comedians are "a big part of the reason" why Donald Trump got re-elected.

Article Summary Jimmy Kimmel claims liberals attacking comedy helped re-elect Trump.

Kimmel criticizes "manufactured outrage" against comedians.

He believes humor has no universal boundaries and opposes cancel culture.

Kimmel advocates for understanding diverse comedic perspectives.

During POtuS Donald Trump's entire first term and pretty much every day of his second term, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hasn't let up on Trump and the damage that his policies are doing within the U.S. and our standing with the rest of the world. And if you're one of those folks who hate themselves enough to follow Trump on his social media, you know that Kimmel's gotten under Trump's Cheetos skin on more than one occasion. But when it comes to how Trump ended up back in The White House, the host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! believes a good chunk of the blame goes to those who wanted to police comedy and comedians.

"I don't put limits on what I laugh at," Kimmel shared during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "But for me personally, as I've grown older – as I've matured – I won't make a joke that I wouldn't make if a person of that color or persuasion was in the room. That's how I look at it. I think a lot of the outrage is completely manufactured, and it's like, a lot of these people who are angry aren't really angry. I think these liberals who've done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now."

The late-night host continued, "I just think human beings in general, when you see something that makes you laugh, and you see a bunch of other people laughing, and then somebody steps in with their arms folded and goes, 'That's not funny, and here's why that's not funny,' it just doesn't give you a good feeling about a person. And you want to say to that person, 'Lighten up.' There's no black and white when it comes to comedy. There is no line. The line is different for every person. Dave Chappelle can say things that somebody else might not be able to. I don't think anybody should be canceled. I really don't."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!