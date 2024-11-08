Posted in: ABC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, jimmy kimmel, opinion, trump

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back at "Kermit" Elon Musk, Announces "New Show"

Jimmy Kimmel's response to Elon Musk's "insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet" post included "At least my children like me, you know."

We're not sure if Twitter overlord and possessor of the worst pop culture takes known to mankind, Elon Musk, was feeling a bit full of himself after helping Trump pull out a win this. Maybe he thought Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel would still be "walking wounded" from the previous night. Maybe he thought that he suddenly became witty overnight – or he had a ton of projecting that he needed to get off his chest. Whatever the reason, Kimmel drew a line in the sand very early on during his monologue on Thursday night, responding to Musk after he called Kimmel an "insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet" (clearly, Kimmel is still living rent-free in Trump's and Musk's skulls). "At least my children like me, you know," was one of the shots fired by Kimmel – and that wasn't all.

"The guy who paid people a million dollars a day to vote for Donald Trump is calling me a propaganda puppet," Kimmel noted. "Listen, Kermit, you bought Twitter. You bought a social media platform that is literally a propaganda machine." That's when Kimmel noticed that Musk might not be ready to accept the fact that "insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet" is a description that fits him perfectly. "Let me tell you something, if I spent two weeks trying to come up with a four-word description of Elon Musk, I don't think I could do better than 'insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet,'" he added.

But there was a silver lining to the whole thing, with Kimmel offering us a quick look at a new project he's been developing that he was hoping "to announce in January when Trump takes office," but Musk's tweet forced him to move up the date by more than two months. With a title card showing Kimmel in puppet form, it looks like we can look forward to Insufferable Nonsense Propaganda Puppet hitting our screens sometime in 2025. "Now, the surprise is ruined, thanks to Elon Musk!" Kimmel joked (no, it's not a real upcoming show – at least, for now?).

Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Trump/VP Harris Election Results

"Let's be honest. It was a terrible night last night. It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who make this country go for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech. It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on Social Security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth and democracy and decency,'" Kimmel shared during his opening monologue on Wednesday night. "It was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him, too. You just don't realize it yet." Here's a look back at what Kimmel had to share that night in its entirety:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!