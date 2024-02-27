Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, brian michael bendis, Jinx, murder inc., pearl, prime video

Jinx, Murder Inc. & Pearl Series Included in New Bendis, Amazon Deal

Brian Michael Bendis has signed a first-look deal with Amazon - with Jinx, Murder Inc., and Pearl series already in development.

Amazon continues making an impact on comic book series adaptation landscape, with Variety reporting exclusively that comic book powerhouse Brian Michael Bendis has locked down a first-look deal that's already producing results. And before you ask the obvious follow-up question, there are already some shows in development that you should know about. "I am thrilled to be part of Amazon's stellar lineup of storytellers. Their vision for the future of media is SO damn exciting, and they have already honored us with these incredible showrunning partners," Bendis shared in a statement when the news was first released. "The readers have been cheering our original Jinxworld creations on from the get-go, and we are so excited to take them to a screen near you." So how about those series adaptations that we just mentioned? Here's a look at the executive producers & showrunners in place for Jinx, Murder Inc., and Pearl – along with Amazon overviews for each.

"Jinx": Executive-produced by Bendis, Showrunners Ayelet Waldman & Michael Chabon (Star Trek: Picard, Unbelievable)

Based on Amazon's series description, Jinx is a "crime-ridden love story unfolding on a high stakes treasure hunt," spotlighting bounty hunter Jinx Alameda, charming con man (who also crushes on Jinx) Goldfish, and Columbia – Goldfish's partner with a short fuse and delusions of criminal grandeur. Their paths cross when a search for missing mob money takes some very unexpected twists.

"Murder Inc.": Executive-produced by Bendis and series co-creator Michael Oeming (Powers) executive produce, with Tze Chun (I'm a Virgo) set as showrunner.

Amazon lets us know that Murder Inc. "set in an alternate world where five families never lost their stranglehold on the country, and that the spotlight will be on newly made-man Valentine Gallo. But it doesn't take long before Gallo finds himself over his head after a task goes south – putting him on the run from rival gangsters… and the CIA. Thrown into the mix is young hit-woman Jagger Rose, who was tasked with supervising Valentine. Now, she's on the run with a target on her back, too. And if that isn't bad enough, Valentine learns that his mother has already made some promises on his behalf to the FBI – the kind of promises someone with leadership aspirations in the mob probably shouldn't keep.

"Pearl": Executive-produced by Bendis, series co-creator Michael Gaydos (Jessica Jones) & showrunner Chris Collins (The Man in the High Castle)

One more time, Amazon, lets us know the intel we need. The series focuses on Pearl Tanaka – described as "an outsider among outsiders — a Japanese American with albinism, born into a world ruled by the American yakuza." Looking to create a life for herself in San Francisco as a tattoo artist, but that all goes up in smoke when she saves fellow tattoo artist Rick Araki from a yakuza hit. Needless to say, that doesn't sit well with a number of folks – and with a deadly gang war seeming inevitable, Pearl's newly-revealed talent for killing is about to be called into service – whether she wants it to be or not.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!