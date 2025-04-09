Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, Lilo & Stitch

Get Chatty with Wow! Stuff and Their Lilo & Stitch Puppetronics Plush

Step into the world of Lilo & Stitch with Wow! Stuff as they debut a unique collectible with the Puppetronics 626 Plush

Disney seems to have an obsession with bringing their cartoon classics to life in a live-action way. We just got Snow White, which got mixed reviews, and the next live-action remake film arrives with Lilo & Stitch this summer. As fans are getting ready for the new movie, Wow! Stuff is bringing a truly unique collectible to life with the Puppetronics Lilo & Stitch Plush. This next-generation plush combines soft cuddly design with motorized movement and voice-activated responses that let Stitch interact like never before.

Puppetronics features a unique blend of puppetry and animatronics, allowing Stitch to blink, talk, and move his ears and arms in response to touch. This creates an almost lifelike companion for kids and Disney collectors alike that stands 13" tall and features 50+ phrases. He will react to touch with sensors on his nose, and he will react with other Disney Puppetronics figures like the Lilo & Stitch Angel. Take your puppet or Experiment 626 collection to new levels with this unique release that is priced at $49.99, and fans can snag one up right now on shopDisney.

Stitch Chatty Puppetronics Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 13"

"Bring the chatty Stitch to life as this amazing electronic puppet with its more than 50 phrases and sounds. Stitch's head and mouth move and the sensors respond to touch and movement so when you operate him with your hand, you can create your own talkative performances with Experiment 626."

Magic in the details

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Features 50+ phrases and sounds

Stitch reacts to movement and touch

Lip sync technology

Chat along feature between Stitch and Angel*

Moving mouth

Full head movement

Head sensor

Nose sensor

Opening in back for hand with self-stick fabric closure

Inspired by Disney's Lilo & Stitch (2002)

