Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: game of thrones, McFarlane Toys

The Night King Returns with Game of Thrones Frostbite Edition Figure

McFarlane Toys has debuted their new Game of Thrones Frostbite Edition figure as the Night King is back and ready for revenge

Article Summary The Night King returns with McFarlane Toys' exclusive Frostbite Edition figure, limited to 3,350 pieces.

Available for pre-order on GameStop for $29.99, featuring 12 points of articulation and an icy cyan deco.

This exclusive figure includes a blade, spear, and a themed display base for ultimate Game of Thrones fans.

Secure your Night King figure with a numbered Certificate of Authenticity, releasing in April 2025.

The Night King is one of Game of Thrones' most mysterious and menacing figures, embodying the existential threat of the undead White Walkers. First introduced as a looming presence beyond the Wall, the Night King was eventually revealed as the leader of the White Walkers, created by the Children of the Forest using dragon glass. With piercing blue eyes and an icy glare, the Night King would soon lead an unstoppable army of wights to try and reclaim the kingdom. McFarlane Toys is now getting a new GameStop exclusive figure as yet another Frostbite Edition release is here.

The Night King is depicted in his iconic outfit from Game of Thrones with a new translucent cyan deco. He will have 12 points of articulation and comes with a blade, spear, and themed display base. McFarlane Toys has the Night King limited to only 3,350 pieces, which will be offered at GameStop Exclusive for $29.99. Pre-orders are already live with a late April 2025 release, so be sure to check out more Frostbite Exclusives also offered from GameStop.

Game of Thrones Night King (Frostbite Edition) – GameStop Exclusive

"The Night King is the master and the first of the White Walkers, having existed since the age of the First Men. He also serves as the supreme leader of the Army of the Dead. "The true enemy won't wait out the storm. He brings the storm." – Jon Snow"

Night King features "Frostbite" translucent cyan deco, Incredibly detailed figure of the Night King modeled from screen accurate digital imaging

Articulated Night King figure featuring iconic attire from his appearances in Game of Thrones

Figure features 12+ points of articulation

Figure comes with Night King blade, spear and large base

Includes numbered Certificate of Authenticity art card

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!