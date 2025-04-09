Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: One World UInder Doom, uncanny x-men

Today's Only One World Under Doom Crossover Has Nothing To Do With It

Today's only One World Under Doom crossover, Doctor Strange Of Asgard, has actually go nothing to do with it (Spoilers)

One World Under Doom is underway, Marvel Comics' big summer crossover. Except there's a problem, as Bleeding Cool has pointed out, that some titles that have launched under the One World Under Doom banner appear to have nothing to do with it. The worst offender is Doctor Strange Of Asgard, which has seen Doctor Strange deposed as Sorcerer Supreme by Doctor Doom at the end of Blood Hunt, trying to get a job in Asgard.

But it doesn't reflect the events of One World Under Doom in which Doctor Doom has taken over the entire world. At all. Even when they are on Earth.

Weirdly, today's Uncanny X-Men #13 does more to reflect the events that led up to One World Under Doom than the actual crossover does and it's just this.

Is Doctor Strange just treading water until Marvel announces that J Michael Straczynski is relaunching the book once more?

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250813

(W) Derek Landy (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Geoff Shaw

• Doctor Strange went to Asgard to become its Sorcerer Supreme. But now he's covering up a murder – one that Thor would be furious to hear about. And as if that isn't enough, it turns out Asgardian landlords also charge rent.

• Strange will have to find a killer – and a job – while gaining mastery over Asgardian magic, dodging Thor's mounting suspicions and evading mysterious assassins. Maybe moving to the Land of the Gods wasn't such a good idea… RATED T+In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $3.99 UNCANNY X-MEN #13

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250698

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

"THE DARK ARTERY" STARTS HERE! In their most terrifying adventure yet, the four young OUTLIERS discover the true meaning of Haven House and a doorway that should never be opened. Meanwhile, an otherworldly presence has set its covetous eye on one of the four young mutants, in a story that tells a never-before-told slice of the history of mutantkind! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $4.99

