When Two Marvel Comics End The Same Way In The Same Week (Spoilers)

When two Marvel comic books end in exactly the same way in the same week, Hulk and Storm... it's a little weird (Spoilers)

It is weird when two Marvel Comics end exactly the same way, in exactly the same week, without any kind of crossover to justify it. But this will involve spoilers of course. But the Ultimate title, the Ultimates #11, does things differently by starting the way everyone else finishes…

Because today's Storm #7 kinda gave the game away by saying "On this day, in her very own solo series, she will host a mix of debuts, reinventions and guest appearances of FIVE legendary thunder gods: THOR, CHAAC, SANGO, MAMARAGAN and SUSANOO!" Even if they leave the first until last…

But then Incredible Hulk #24 decided to bow out in exactly the same way… though the solicit may have given a clue… "heads straight into Incredible Hulk #25, featuring a fan-requested "Hulk Vs." rematch for the ages!" as does the solicit for Hulk #25 which reads "THE INCREDIBLE HULK VERSUS THE MIGHTY THOR!"

What is going on here? Is Thor the new Wolverine or something? He's not got a movie out, has he?

MUSCLE VS. MAGIC!vThe newly returned Bruce Banner leads Charlie to New York City to seek an audience with DOCTOR STRANGE…but are met instead by someone they don't expect! When a magic rite goes horribly wrong, can Banner put aside his terror of Hulk…and will Hulk put aside his hatred of Banner in order to save them? Leads straight into Incredible Hulk #25, featuring a fan-requested "Hulk Vs." rematch for the ages! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $3.99 STORM #7

SERPENTS, SALAMANDERS AND STORM GODS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

• Fifty years ago, ORORO MUNROE – the iconic STORM – made her debut in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 – thundering her way into our hearts!

• On this day, in her very own solo series, she will host a mix of debuts, reinventions and guest appearances of FIVE legendary thunder gods: THOR, CHAAC, SANGO, MAMARAGAN and SUSANOO!

• But first, a mission to BRAZIL goes horribly wrong. How much more can our hero endure? RATED T+In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $3.99 ULTIMATES #11

THE WAR FOR ASGARD! A NEW HERO APPROACHES!

• Time to topple another of the Maker's dominoes: removing LOKI from his seat of power in Asgard!

• Thor, Sif and She-Hulk journey into mystery for blood, for glory and for rebellion, and discover a surprising new ally!

RATED T+In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $4.99

