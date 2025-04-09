Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: disney, snow white

The Evil Queen Rises with Shop Disney's New Snow White Doll

The magical tale of Snow White is coming to life as a new live-action film has arrived along with limited edition dolls from Disney

Article Summary Discover Disney's 2025 live-action Snow White with Gal Gadot as the multifaceted Evil Queen.

Shop Disney unveils a 17” Evil Queen doll capturing her stunning live-action look.

Limited edition doll of 3,000 with ornate details, a black dress, and a Stained Glass crown.

Grab yours now for $149.99 at Disney Parks or online at the Disney Store.

In the 2025 live-action Snow White, the Evil Queen is back and ready to create some chaos once again. Portrayed by Gal Gadot, this villain is no longer just a one-dimensional villain, as Disney tries to focus on her deep insecurities and hunger for power. Her obsession with beauty sends Snow White into hiding, and this performance adds some theatrical flair to the screen. Disney is also releasing a limited edition The Evil Queen doll that is highly detailed, stands 17" tall, and captures her new live action appearance.

The Evil Queen is limited to only 3,000 pieces and will feature an impressive embroidered black dress and a Stand Glass crown. These dolls are high-end collectibles that are designed by Disney artists and will be a highlight to any Disney's Snow White fans collection. The Evil Queen will feature deluxe packaging with a window and a carrying ribbon, along with a Certificate of Authenticity. Snow White fans can snag up this limited edition doll at Disney Parks right now as well as on shopDisney for $149.99.

The Evil Queen Limited Edition Doll – Disney's Snow White

"Carefully crafted details capture the bewitching treachery of Snow White's stepmother, the Evil Queen. Hard and unyielding, with an icy air and eyes filled with rage, the Queen despises Snow White for her virtue. Designed by Disney artists, this limited edition doll is adorned with intricate sequins and embroidery. Topped with an elegant "stained glass" crown, it's sure to leave fans and collectors spellbound."

Magic in the details

Limited Edition of 3,000

Evil Queen live action collector's doll

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Fitted, sequined gown

Draped medieval long sleeves with detailed geometric embroidery

Pointed cuffs

Fitted cowl

"Feathered" neckline

Simulated "stained glass" crown

Iridescent beaded bracelets and choker

Jeweled rings

Rooted eyelashes

Fully poseable

Molded shoes

Display stand included

Comes in deluxe window display packaging with foil filigree

Carry ribbon

Inspired by Disney's Snow White (2025)

