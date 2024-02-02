Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Joe Rogan, opinion, spotify

Joe Rogan Keeps Getting "Canceled" Into Bigger, Better Spotify Deals

A new deal sees Joe Rogan's podcast available on more than just Spotify moving forward. Maybe he stop whining about being "canceled" now...

Joe Rogan. Bill Maher. Dave Chappelle. What do all three of them have in common? From our perspective, all three are aging comedians to are getting angrier and less funny as they get older – way more whiney than witty. One of the biggest steaming piles of nonsense that Rogan, Maher & Chappelle have been peddling over the past few years is how younger audiences are too "woke" to appreciate their comedy. Think about that for a second. It would be like us going to our editor and blaming the readers for something we wrote not hitting – they're just not appreciating our "written voice." But perhaps the stinkiest pile is reserved for how Rogan, Maher & Chappelle will rage about being "canceled," how that hurts them from getting certain gigs (like college campuses), and how it's "silencing" them.

Just so there's no confusion? Chappelle is getting paid nicely by Netflix for his specials, dropping one around the start of the new year and with no apparent end in sight. Meanwhile, Maher basically has an open mic every Friday night on HBO – paid for by the not-exactly-mom-and-pop-store Warner Bros. Discovery. Heck, Maher even gets to pose for selfies with WBD CEO David Zaslav. Then there's today's news about Rogan, who inked a reported $250M deal with Spotify that will see The Joe Rogan Experience also available on platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube. Spotify will be taking over distribution and ad sales for the podcast, with Rogan – wait for it – getting a guaranteed minimum fee and a piece of the ad revenue. Look, we don't begrudge anyone their fair payday – you get yours. When it's being done by either peddling steaming piles of hate and/or misinformation, it kinda f***king bothers us a bit. And when it's done by someone who's nothing more than an aging bully trying to play the victim, it makes it all just that much worse.

