John Carpenter Wrapped Directing "Suburban Screams" – From His Couch

Looks like John Carpenter may have directed for the first time since 2010 - and with "Suburban Screams," he was able to direct from his couch.

John Carpenter, the most iconic director in horror history, may have something interesting for fans coming. He has not directed a film since 2010. and that film, The Ward, didn't exactly set the world on fire. He has talked often about getting back in the chair though, and it turns out he may have already done it. At Texas Frightmare Weekend, he claims that he did in fact direct something new, a TV series titled John Carpenter's Suburban Screams. "I just finished directing, remotely, a TV series called 'Suburban Screams' – 'John Carpenter's Suburban Screams,'" Carpenter said. "It was filmed in Prague, and I sat on my couch and directed it. It was awesome.". Thanks to The Prague Reporter for getting the quotes.

John Carpenter Seems Like A Fun Hang

Nothing else is known at all about this project, so take it with a little grain of salt. He also teased a Thing 2, which is something he has been doing for years, and a fourth Lost Themes album, which would be awesome because the other three have been bangers. He most recently composed the scores with partners Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies for David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy. Because John Carpenter taking the piss out of that franchise is always fun, here is some recent quotes about that as well: "I really don't care [about the franchise legacy]," he said. "The 'Halloween' movie I love the most is the one I made back in 1978, the one I directed. Others are other people's visions. That's the way it goes. That's what happens when you give up. I didn't want to direct sequels. I didn't think there was story left. Boy, was I wrong, huh?"

When will we get any kind of info on John Carpenter's Suburban Screams? Who knows. But if we hear anything, we will whisper it to you.

