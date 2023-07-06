Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, streaming, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, preview

JUJUTSU KAISEN Leads 5 Crunchyroll Summer Anime Debuting This Week

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 leads the 2023 Summer Anime Season on Crunchyroll, with 4 other premieres, including ZOM 100 and Bungo Stray Dogs.

The Summer anime season is officially in full swing, and some of the biggest upcoming titles are premiering starting this Thursday on Crunchyroll with the much-anticipated return of JUJUTSU KAISEN. The first five major shows premiering are JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2, Reign of the Seven Spellblades, Liar Liar, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, and Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5.

Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT

This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the "Star Plasma Vessel", Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…

The next chapter in the JUJUTSU KAISEN saga starts here!

Reign of the Seven Spellblades

Friday, July 7, 2023, at 9:30 AM PDT

It's springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, and new students are beginning their first year. Among them are a skilled and studious boy, Oliver, and a headstrong samurai girl, Nanao. They soon form a unique bond in the halls of Kimberly, but this picturesque school isn't what it seems. Dark secrets and endless danger lurk behind every corner. Can these wizards make it to graduation alive?!

"Liar, Liar"

Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 8:00 AM PDT

A mind game of lies and deceit begins! At Academy Island, students battle in Games to win stars, hoping to earn the prestigious title "Seven Star." Sarasa is last year's champion and is on track to win again until Hiroto, a new transfer student, hits the scene. Surprisingly, Hiroto defeats her by sheer luck! Now, he must use bluffs and trickery to stay on top.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 2:00 AM PDT

With three years under his belt at the company from hell, Akira Tendo is mentally and physically spent. All at the ripe old age of twenty-four. Even his crush from Accounting, Saori, wants nothing to do with him. Then, just when life is beginning to look like one big disappointment, it happens. The zombie apocalypse descends on Japan! Surrounded by hordes of hungry zombies, Akira comes to a realization that will forever change his life… "Wait, does this mean I never have to go to work again?" Confess to… party like it's… travel Japan coast to… Now, with his nightmare job no longer, Akira's got his mojo back. Let the bucket listing begin!!

"Bungo Stray Dogs" Season 5

Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 7:30 AM PDT

Detective employees are caught one after another, and Kamui, the leader of Tenjin Goshui, is closing in on the Armed Detective Agency. Will the Agency survive?!

We get it – for a lot of fans, it's all about JUJUTSU KAISEN. You can find the rest of our Summer 2023 anime season lineup of upcoming simulcast series here.

