Crunchyroll Streaming 40+ New & Continuing Anime Series This Summer

Crunchyroll has a lineup of 40+ new & continuing anime series streaming this summer starting in July, including Horiyama - here's a look!

Crunchyroll has a massive lineup of more than forty new and continuing anime series streaming in their summer season starting in July. Is this their biggest lineup yet? Hard to tell as we haven't kept count. We just watch anime. That's why we're here, after all. Anyway, here is the lineup for the shows coming to the streamer this July.

Crunchyroll Summer 2023 Lineup

JULY 1

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (CloverWorks)

When the popular Hori and the gloomy Miyamura meet, they reveal another side of themselves.

Could this be the start of something new? (Official Trailer)

Am I Actually the Strongest? (Staple Entertainment)

After being a shut-in, Haruto is reincarnated as a baby. And amazingly, that baby is a prince! However, he's abandoned in a forest on the day he's born because of his low magic level… What will be the fate of Haruto, who was inadvertently given 1000 times the normal amount of magic by the goddess of reincarnation without anyone noticing?! (Official Trailer)

AYAKA (Studio Blanc.)

The story follows Yukito Yanagi, an orphan who one day encounters an eccentric disciple of his father. The strange man takes him to his birthplace on Ayakajima, made up of seven islands where mysterious beings called "Mitama" and dragons are rumored to reside. There, Yukito meets his father's two other disciples, who protect the harmony of Ayakajima… which soon threatens to collapse. (Official Trailer)

My Tiny Senpai (Project No.9)

When Shinozaki started his new job, he didn't expect his superior to be so…cute!? He struggled to learn the ropes until Katase, his tiny and kind senpai, took him under her wing. But as they grow closer, he hopes her attention might mean something more. (Official Trailer)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation (LIDENFILMS)

The village of Rasenboden lies on Kurken Island, which is surrounded by a lake. Time travels slowly on this island that's on the outskirts of the Roteswasser Kingdom. In this quiet little village with very little excitement lived Ryza, a girl with entirely too much energy for this quiet village, whose main feature was that she was so ordinary that she has no outstanding features. "Sigh… Isn't there anything exciting to do?" Ryza wasn't satisfied with solely being known as an ordinary farmer's daughter in the uptight, boring little village. So one day, she sneaks onto a little boat with her childhood friends Lent and Tao, and they have their first adventure to the opposite shore. There, she encounters a man who uses a mysterious power called alchemy. Ryza is completely enchanted by this power and asks him to teach it to her. From an ordinary farmer's daughter to an alchemist… This was something completely new. Their own little adventure one summer is about to begin— (Official Trailer)

JULY 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 (Studio Bind)

A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here! (Official Trailer)

JULY 3

Sweet Reincarnation (SynergySP)

A boy named Pastry is set to become the next lord of the destitute dominion of Morteln. He's known for having remarkable talent for his age… and it just so happens he was a genius pastry chef with a promising future in his previous life! He still retains his determination to make sweets that will make everyone smile, even after reincarnating as Pastry. But many challenges stand before him, including bandits attacking his domain, malicious and eccentric nobles, an unfortunate financial situation, and land so barren that even water is scarce. The only weapons he has to fight them with are his own ingenuity and love for making sweets. Can Pastry succeed in bringing happiness to the land?! (Official Trailer)

Masamune-kun's Revenge R (SILVER LINK.)

"I've returned to this town for revenge!" Eight years ago, Makabe Masamune, a weak and chubby boy, was harshly rejected by the beautiful Adagaki Aki. Now, he's lost a ton of weight, changed his name, and returned as a handsome teenage boy… all to make the "Brutal Princess" Aki fall in love with him so that he can reject her just as harshly as she did. (Official Trailer)

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Cour 2 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

Filled with rage against spirits known as tsukumogami, Kunato Hyoma is sent to live with Nagatsuki Botan to help him see a different side. Though both are part of a clan that return the spirits back to their world with divine powers, their experiences with the otherworldly vessels are vastly different. Kunato, robbed of a loved one, and Nagatsuki, saved by them. Can she get through to him? (Official Trailer)

JULY 4

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (GoHands)

Komura-kun, a slightly shy middle school boy, has a crush on his bespectacled classmate, Mie-san, who sits next to him. "I wish she would look at me, even if it has to be through those thick lenses." He goes about his life, unable to bring himself to talk to this strangely charming girl. Three days into a new seating arrangement, Mie-san has forgotten her glasses again. Komura-kun tries his best to help her, but when she gets up close to him to try to see, his heart starts racing uncontrollably! (Official Trailer)

JULY 5

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon (AXsiZ; Studio Gokumi)

The future of this fantasy world now lies in the hands of…a vending machine! Hakkon was once a human, until he died in an accident and was reincarnated as a sentient piece of machinery. While he can still hear and see, there's no way for him to move by himself or speak more than his programmed phrases. How can he make the most of this strange new life? (Official Trailer)

Undead Murder Farce (Lapin Track)

The 19th century — a world inhabited by vampires, golems, werewolves and other paranormal creatures. Immortal beauty and disembodied head Aya Rindo, along with half-human-half-demon "Demon Killer" Tsugaru Shunichi and her loyal maid Shizuku Hasei, travels through Europe as supernatural detective "The Cage User," solving supernatural mysteries while she searches for her lost body. (Official Trailer)

JULY 7

Reign of the Seven Spellblades (J.C. Staff)

It's springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, and new students are beginning their first year. Among them are a skilled and studious boy, Oliver, and a headstrong samurai girl, Nanao. They soon form a unique bond in the halls of Kimberly, but this picturesque school isn't what it seems. Dark secrets and endless danger lurk behind every corner. Can these wizards make it to graduation alive?! (Official Trailer)

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today (GoHands)

When Saku took in a stray black cat, she never expected that he would become the equivalent of a housekeeping life partner. But Yukichi, a giant cat who towers over Saku, is not your ordinary feline. He takes great pride in his culinary skills, and a good sale at the supermarket always gets his whiskers twitching. Saku may not have her act together yet, but at least she has Yukichi! (Official Trailer)

The Gene of AI (Madhouse)

Hikaru Sudo is a human doctor who specializes in treating humanoids, who come to him with various problems and worries. Although humanoids suffer from "diseases" like humans, there are "treatment" options available only to them. In a world where humans, humanoids, and robots live alongside one another in daily life, the protagonist is a human doctor who treats humanoids. This is a wide ranging story that examines the problems that arise due to differences between human and humanoids perspectives, not by focusing on war, terrorism, murder, conspiracy, violence or, hatred, but instead on love and friendship. (Official Trailer)

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 (J.C. Staff)

In a world where fairies are bought and sold to the highest bidder, humans aren't exactly on friendly terms with the fae folk. But friendship is exactly what Anne Halford seeks with Challe, her new fairy bodyguard, though he's not so keen on the idea. As his new master, Anne tasks him with escorting her through a particularly dangerous area, but with a reluctant bodyguard eager to escape a life of servitude, she'll have to deal with a lot more than she bargained for… (Official Trailer)

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 (TMS Entertainment)

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin! (Official Trailer)

Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 3 (Gift-o'-Animatio; Kinema Citrus; Studio Jemi)

Third-year middle school student Yu-yu Kondo lives in Kanazawa city of the country of Kaga.

Being unable to reject requests, Yu-yu often gets caught up in his sister's hobbies. When Yu-yu could no longer bear it and ran away from home, he was saved by Megumi Okura. Megumi invites Yu-yu to the Night Amusement Park "Wonder Hill" where her friends gather. The amusement park is where many youths of the Vanguard-centric group "Team Blackout" gather. And this is how Yu-yu encounters Vanguard and was drawn in by the appeal of Vanguard and the world and friends he had never seen before.

JULY 8

Liar, Liar (Geek Toys)

A mind game of lies and deceit begins! At Academy Island, students battle in Games to win stars, hoping to earn the prestigious title "Seven Star." Sarasa is last year's champion and is on track to win again until Hiroto, a new transfer student, hits the scene. Surprisingly, Hiroto defeats her by sheer luck! Now, he must use bluffs and trickery to stay on top. (Official Trailer)

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 (Maho Film)

Sato Ryota, a salaryman working for an exploitative company, suddenly finds himself inside an unfamiliar dungeon in a strange world where monsters drop all sorts of items as loot. With the help of a girl he happens to run into named Emily, he's able to check his own stats… and finds that all of them, both physical and magical, are at rank F (the weakest)! What's more, his level is stuck at 1 (the lowest)! Ryota is on the verge of utter despair… but then he learns that he also has "Drop Skill: All S," the most powerful unique skill there is! Can Ryota manage to survive in this bizarre world?! The strongest and weakest adventure of all is about to begin! (Official Trailer)

TenPuru (Gekkou)

"I know! I'll become a monk!" Akagami Akemitsu has spent his days and nights absorbed in studying and part-time work in an effort to distance himself from his family, which is notorious as a household of philanderers. One day, he falls in love at first sight with a girl named Aoba Yuzuki, and suddenly he's constantly drowning in worldly desires. Hoping to fight back against his genes and live a more stoic life, he enters a temple… only to find out that it's a convent filled with gorgeous girls! So begins a new rom-com about the temple life of three adorable triplets and two beautiful freeloaders! (Official Trailer)

Classroom for Heroes (Actas)

At a school for heroes-in-training, one boy with a legendary secret joins the student ranks! (Official Trailer)

JULY 12

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 (Bones)

Detective employees are caught one after another, and Kamui, the leader of Tenjin Goshui, is closing in on the Armed Detective Agency. Will the Agency survive?! (Official Trailer)

Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence (Doga Kobo)

Saint Cecilia graciously guides the churchgoers of a quaint town with insightful advice. But once the pews are empty, the sweet saint becomes adorably lazy. Lawrence, the overprotective pastor, can't help but dote upon the listless girl. While the unlikely pair leads a simple life together, Cecilia develops a secret crush on the oblivious pastor and finds herself falling in love! (Official Trailer)

JULY 13

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 (Studio 3Hz)

When Sadao Maou (Satan) finds himself on the cusp of victory, he is foiled by the hero Emilia and has to make his escape through a portal to modern day Japan. Trapped in a new world with no practical skills and a dire need to pay the rent he begins his new life as a fast food restaurant fry cook. Now Emi, formerly the hero Emilia, is also trapped in this magic-less world and has begun to build a less adversarial relationship with Maou. In Season 2, this new direction for their relationship is put to the test when a small girl is born from a golden apple claiming to be their child! (Official Trailer)

JULY 14

LINK CLICK Season 2 (Studio LAN)

Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi's work comes with some risks, but no one could've guessed what's unraveled so far. After being possessed by a mysterious killer, Qiao Ling attacked Lu Guang. Now, his life is on the line. Cheng Xiaoshi is ready to do whatever it takes to find the murderer and prevent another tragedy. But this unknown assailant might be more powerful than they think. (Official Trailer)

Coming Soon to Crunchyroll

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- (A-1 Pictures) – Special Episode

The Holy Grail War: a competition in which Mages summon Heroic Spirits and vie against each other in pursuit of the Holy Grail, a wish granting machine that can grant any and all wishes. Several years after the conclusion of the Fifth Holy Grail War in Japan, the next war is about to manifest in a place called Snowfield in the western United States. It is a holy Grail war that is full of false things. Mages and Heroic Spirits have gathered together on a false pedestal Even though they know that this is a false Holy Grail War, they continue to dance on the pedestal What is true and what is false will be settled in the next life. They do it not for the Holy Grail, but to uphold their own beliefs and nothing more. And when the time comes, what will fill the vessel? Lies? Truth? Or something else? (Official Trailer)

The Great Cleric (Yokohama Animation Laboratory; Cloud Hearts)

Can a former salaryman become peerless in another world?! A salaryman was shot to death just before earning a promotion, and a god decided to reincarnate him in another world as a fifteen-year-old healer named Luciel. On top of all that, the country he was born into seems to hate healers. Feeling that he's in danger, Luciel visits the adventurers' guild in hopes of keeping himself safe. But the training is much harder than he expected, and every day he's forced to drink a mysterious beverage called "Substance X." Wait, this life doesn't seem to have anything to do with being a healer… The day-to-day life of a super-masochistic, back-from-the-dead healer begins, with his very survival on the line! (Official Trailer)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants (Silver Link)

The one that has appeared in front of Anos, who prevented the war between demons and humans, was a new "child of the god" who has come to annihilate the tyrannical demon king. The misfit who overcomes all odds heads on to a new battle. "After being reincarnated into a peaceful era, I've learned how to hold back a bit." (Official Trailer)

Ayakashi Triangle (Connect)

Kazamaki Matsuri is an exorcist ninja who exorcizes evil spirits called ayakashi. His childhood friend, Kanade Suzu, tends to attract ayakashi, so he secretly protects her from them. But now Suzu has caught the eye of Shirogane, an ayakashi who looks like a cat but rules over all ayakashi as their king! The groundbreaking new series by "To Love Ru" author Yabuki Kentaro, an ayakashi romance fantasy, receives its long-awaited anime adaptation! (Official Trailer)

Series Continuing from Spring 2023

One Piece (Toei Animation)

EDENS ZERO Season 2 (J.C.Staff)

Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment)

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts (J.C. Staff)

Soaring Sky! Precure (Toei Animation)

MIX MISEI STORY Season 2 (OLM)

