Julia Louis-Dreyfus Doesn't Know What Jerry Seinfeld Is Talking About

Julia Louis-Dreyfus doesn't know "what the hell" Jerry Seinfeld was talking about when Seinfeld teased something related to the finale.

Earlier this week, we reported on something interesting that Jerry Seinfeld had to share during a stand-up set in Boston last weekend. The actor/comedian was asked about the series finale – resulting in a very interesting response. Noting that he "has a little secret" regarding that very topic, the comedian added, "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see." Now, for the sake of a little historical reference, 75 million-plus viewers tuned into 1998's "The Finale" to watch Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) get what many thought they had coming to them – arrested & in prison. But now, it looks like that might not be the end of the foursome after all – though if Seinfeld and Larry David are planning something, no one's shared it with Louis-Dreyfus. During an interview with The Guardian, Elaine Benes' real-life alter-ego made it clear that she knows as much as we do. "Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night," the Veep star shared. "And I don't know what the hell he's talking about."

Of course, what Seinfeld teased doesn't necessarily mean a "new" series finale or a series return is in the works – Seinfeld and David could also be looking to go the same reunion route that Max did with Friends (a big score for the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service). If there does turn out to be a new "episode," that also doesn't mean that it could end up in a normal episode format – we could get a charity table read that adds an "epilogue" to the foursome's story.

Then there's David's HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm and its upcoming 12th season. It's quite possible we could see another in-show "Seinfeld" reunion similar to what we were treated to back during the seventh season. Previously, we learned during a multi-episode in-universe CYE arc that offered a new series finale where Elaine had a daughter thanks to Jerry's sperm donation, and George went from rags-to-riches-to-rags after losing his iToilet app fortune in a Bernie Madoff financial scam.

