Justice League: "Crisis": Jensen Ackles Intros "Part Two" Batman Clip

Jensen Ackles introduces a new clip from Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two, with his Batman facing down a Shadow Demon.

As we learned earlier today from the official trailer for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two, even the combined might of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and more may not be enough when Shadow Demons launch an attack across all parallel Earths. While Psycho Pirate manipulates our heroes across the multiverse, the story's true "big bad" looks to step into the spotlight – as resurfaced secrets could result in the battle being over for our heroes before it has even begun.

With the animated epic available to download on April 23rd, Supernatural & The Boys star Jensen Ackles is checking in with an introduction to an official clip that finds Batman getting into a nasty one-on-one with a Shadow Demon that does not go well…

Returning for the universe-destroying "Crisis" are Darren Criss as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman, and Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne. In addition, we had Matt Bomer as The Flash/Barry Allen, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow, and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor. Now, here's a look back at the first part via an extended preview that was released by Warner Bros. Entertainment last month – followed by the official overview of the epic three-part event and more:

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?!

The voice cast for Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One also included Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr. Terrific, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen, and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

Directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg, Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One was produced by Jim Krieg & Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan (with casting and voice direction by Wes Gleason).

